As winter rolls around and it becomes impossible to get through the day without the 暖房 (danbō, heating), there’s nothing better than getting in a bath or 温泉 (onsen, hot spring). 体の芯まで温まります (Karada no shin made atatamarimasu, It will warm your body to its core).

For many of us non-Japanese, however, going to an 温泉 for the first time is a much more daunting task than hopping in the お風呂 (o-furo, bath) at home. Not only do you need to muster up the courage to get naked in public, but there are all sorts of 温泉マナー (onsen manā, onsen etiquette) to figure out.