  • Japan has always been an affordable destination for savvy travelers, but the weak yen means even luxury trips right now are a bargain. | REUTERS
    Japan has always been an affordable destination for savvy travelers, but the weak yen means even luxury trips right now are a bargain. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Now that Japan has opened its doors to vaccinated tourists as of Oct. 11, many travelers are going to find great bargains.

The yen has lost about 20% of its value against the dollar this year, making hotels, meals and attractions very affordable for visitors from the United States. At the same time, inflation has been kept mostly under control, although the country is starting to see price increases for the first time in a generation.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW