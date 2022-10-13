  • Sit with No Face on the way to Zeniba’s house. | THU-HUONG HA
    Sit with No Face on the way to Zeniba’s house. | THU-HUONG HA
  • SHARE

There are only a few weeks left before the world’s first Ghibli theme park opens on Nov. 1.

True to the Miyazaki vibe, the much-anticipated park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, has little of the fireworks or carnival atmosphere of, say, Disney World, offering a quiet, small-scale feel instead.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED