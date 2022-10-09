  • Users enjoy a sauna at the Nagono Workbar & Sauna in Nagoya on Aug. 24. | KYODO
    Users enjoy a sauna at the Nagono Workbar & Sauna in Nagoya on Aug. 24. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Nagoya – A sauna bathhouse featuring a shared workspace and bar has opened in Nagoya, attracting small business owners, remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and others who see it as a unique location for meeting and collaborating.

"For some reason when people share a sauna, they readily open up to each other," said a regular user of Nagono Workbar & Sauna, which opened in June.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW