  • Filled with anko (red bean paste), treats like taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes) are convincing many that all desserts don't need to break diets. | REUTERS
    Filled with anko (red bean paste), treats like taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes) are convincing many that all desserts don't need to break diets. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Low in fat and high in fiber, anko (red bean paste) confectionery is becoming a go-to for fitness freaks and bodybuilders who want to make the most of wagashi (traditional sweets).

The red bean paste is seen as a stylish dietary sweet for many, as it accompanies virtually anything well, including dairy products, breads and fruits and various other sweets.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,