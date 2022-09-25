Every weekend, rain or shine, the courtyard of the Homes Nozawa apartment in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward bustles with a slow but steady stream of customers seeking the freshly baked goods of Angelo’s.
While this in-person pop-up shop is only open on the weekends, Angelo’s still attracts over 100 customers, most of whom live within a 10-minute radius. Deeply tucked in a residential area where you won’t randomly stumble upon it by chance, the small bakery still manages to draw a crowd by passing out fliers on the street and at nearby Komazawa Park.
