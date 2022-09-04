Anyone who works with fruit will agree that the adage about Japan’s distinct four seasons lacks nuance. Far from being in season for broad swaths of time, fruit only reach their peak flavors for a month or so out of the year — making it critical to enjoy them while you can.

Blue honeysuckle, or haskap as it’s known in the Ainu language, is an early summer berry common in the north of the country and is available during a small window in mid-July — though they’re still delicious frozen.