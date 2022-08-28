If you want to keep friends and family up to date on your new life abroad, start a blog.
After spending her post-college life bouncing from country to country before moving to Shikoku in 2020, Canada-born Kana Lauren Chan knew this routine well.
If you want to keep friends and family up to date on your new life abroad, start a blog.
After spending her post-college life bouncing from country to country before moving to Shikoku in 2020, Canada-born Kana Lauren Chan knew this routine well.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.