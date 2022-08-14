  • Shimazaki Brewert president Kenichi Shimazaki (left) and cave manager Tetsuya Kasai claim their unique aging techniques produce superior sips of Japan's essential drink. | COURTESY OF CINDY BISSIG
    Shimazaki Brewert president Kenichi Shimazaki (left) and cave manager Tetsuya Kasai claim their unique aging techniques produce superior sips of Japan's essential drink. | COURTESY OF CINDY BISSIG
Deep inside a complex of caves carved into a Tochigi Prefecture mountainside lie rows and rows of bottles of sake.

Here, no sunlight penetrates and, with an average temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, the underground shelter is said to provide the perfect conditions to age and bring out bold, new flavors in Japan’s national drink.

