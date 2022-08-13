  • With yet another boiling summer showing no signs of abating, odds are more and more people are feeling the effects of seasonal affective disorder months away from its usual winter appearance. | REUTERS
    With yet another boiling summer showing no signs of abating, odds are more and more people are feeling the effects of seasonal affective disorder months away from its usual winter appearance. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Eiko Yoshizumi has always been affected by Japan’s scorching summers, going so far as to call them a “nightmare.”

“I was always terrified of going through summer in Japan,” she says. “I felt very languid and sluggish. I was as heavy as lead. My head was filled with heat. It caused headaches as well as depressive moods.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,