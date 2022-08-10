  • The legacy of Japanese designer Issey Miyake, who died of cancer on Aug. 5, is undeniable. | BRIGETTE LACOMBE VIA KYODO
    The legacy of Japanese designer Issey Miyake, who died of cancer on Aug. 5, is undeniable. | BRIGETTE LACOMBE VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Issey Miyake, who died Aug. 5 of cancer, was a true visionary. His passion knew few bounds. The world is familiar with his signature pleats, but his legacy extends far beyond what hangs on clothes racks in shops and homes.

From the start of his international career in the 1970s, Miyake was relatively indifferent to runway trends. Always careful to call his work “clothing” and not “fashion,” he constantly experimented with materials and construction to conceive countless innovative garments, accessories and installations.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,