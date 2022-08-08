An increasing number of people in Japan have been eating plant-based meat in the past few years, a trend set to rise further in the face of changing dietary habits and an aging population.
Market experts say the combination of an anticipated surge in international visitors, rising demand for healthier food options amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s drive for net-zero carbon emissions has created ideal conditions for growth in this burgeoning market.
