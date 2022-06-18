Italy’s Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone events, together the largest furniture and interiors fair in the world, has had a few setbacks since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a cancellation in 2020 and several delays in 2021, it only resurfaced last September on a much-reduced scale. This year, however, it finally returned in full force, and a postponement to June from its usual April date allowed more participants to take part. Among the numerous Fuorisalone venues and a packed roster of more than 2,000 exhibitors at Salone del Mobile’s 60th-anniversary celebration, Japan was well represented as usual. On: Design introduces a few product launches, installations and young designers that caught the attention of international media.

At Salone del Mobile in the Rho Fiera Milano exhibition and trade center, two major players in the woodworking industry launched new lineups involving high-profile designers. Karimoku presented pieces from Karimoku Case Study, its collection of bespoke furniture, which draws from models initially conceived for interior design projects. The exhibit included two updated versions of dining chairs designed last year by architect Keiji Ashizawa for the Blue Bottle Coffee chain in Japan. For extra comfort in the home, the new chairs’ rounded and gently sloping backrests are now carved from solid wood and sport slim pipe armrests, all matched with leather trimming and textile upholstery from Denmark-based Kvadrat.