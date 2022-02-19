“Deconstructing gender” has been fashion’s go-to place for a statement for some time now, and yet putting this phrase into practice takes a little more effort. My own professor in fashion once said, “Put a male and female mannequin next to each other and they are more similar than they are different,” which is very true — until you start cutting fabric for the garments that will hang from them. The way physical differences skew on average means that “unisex” generally refers to amorphous shapes that mostly obscure the body.

Not that this is necessarily a bad thing. Take designer Morinaga Kunihiko’s Anrealage collaboration with sportswear label Champion that was released on Jan. 9, which features pieces cut as expansive spheres, pyramids and cubes, but also drape elegantly over the body. The word “over” is key here, and there is nothing that clings to or reveals the body. That act of negating the gender of the body has been the defining feature of most mainstream unisex collections until now, a good match for the Japanese sense of space — ma — between fabric and body. It is essentially a design decision that invites the wearer to decide just how much they want to gender the garment, perhaps belted in high to reveal a waist or allowed to hang free. The collection is also significantly cheaper than mainline catwalk Anrealage items, making this a good way to get involved for fans on a budget.

| BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE

The same unisex goal has been achieved with a very different approach by fashion brand Beautiful People in collaboration with Wacoal Men. Its new collection of boxer briefs is sized on the waist, but is designed to be worn by men and women with the assistance of very stretchy organic cotton. The goal here is laudable, and is a nice match for men seeking something simple yet form-hugging, and women looking for something neutral not drenched in lace.

However, in doing away with those gendered expressions one is inescapably left with neutrality, which can get a shrug from most customers. The point to take away here is that hypermasculine underwear already exists from the likes of Toot and TM Collection, two Japanese brands that have gone further than most for decades in creating anatomy articulated men’s underwear in sensuous materials and peacocking flourishes. Needless to say, hyperfeminine underwear for women exists just about everywhere you look. This middle ground is the one now being posited by fashion designers, and while it might be too soon to say how big the market actually is, there is clearly a growing number of people who don’t feel the need to express gender, even in the most intimate of garments.

| PRESTIGE APPAREL

Of course, things are not that simple, and there is another tangent that is currently the realm of fashion editorials and youth on social media, but which has the potential to reach the mainstream: the deliberate juxtaposition of highly gendered characteristics. This abandonment of gender binary in favor of a collage is the realm of edgy labels such as Prestige Apparel, which was founded in 2020 on the premise of creating a new culture in opposition to conventional ideas of gender. The resulting mix of drag queen makeup paired with beards and girls in zoot suits plays off a degree of shock that probably existed a decade or so ago, but isn’t going to be too jaw-dropping for anyone within commuting distance of Tokyo. But, then again, that is the point. This isn’t supposed to be a statement, but rather a lived reality that the idea of being ring-fenced by rules isn’t going to fly with this generation.

The cynics will probably say, “Well, we were all young once,” and there is a degree of truth to that. Youth will wriggle as you try to force them into strictly gendered suits as they head off come job-hunting season, but when the likes of Wacoal are jumping onboard this may be change that lasts.

But like this writer measuring up a mannequin in his own youth, the point when you come crashing down to Earth is when you are faced with the reality of the human body. Overall fashion trends are still dictated by streetwear-inspired oversized silhouettes, and how these trends last with heavily fitted clothes is another matter entirely.

| SIRIN

Still, the Japanese fashion market is much more inclusive than those on the outside sometimes paint it, and there has been a host of brands catering to diverse body shapes in recent years. Launching this month, Sirin is a new brand aimed at women who are 155 centimeters or shorter looking for fashion that is feminine, but doesn’t look like they picked it up in the children’s section. Sirin’s first collection is proof that creatives are finding and fixing these gaps in the market.

Ultimately, a diverse fashion market is one that includes everyone — even those who want to opt out of playing the gender game entirely.