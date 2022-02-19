My favorite memory involving chocolate mousse took place at Chez Janou in Paris. I was on my first solo trip and, of course, I couldn’t possibly leave without ordering dessert.
The chocolate mousse at Chez Janou is famous for good reason. It arrives in a huge porcelain vat that feels like it takes up half of the table. It’s filled to the brim with airy mousse and comes with a large spoon so you can scoop out as much as you please. When I started to help myself, I thought, “Is it really ok for me to eat all of this and not save any?” I felt like a kid in a candy store with no adult supervision as I dived face first into bowl after bowl. Making this week’s tofu chocolate mousse recipe feels similar — just as indulgent and dreamy but far easier.
Traditional mousse usually involves eggs, butter, heavy cream or cream of tartar to achieve a stable, sturdy body. But in this recipe, soft tofu replaces all of the typical ingredients to create the same texture. Once blended, the tofu will have a custardy finish, but the magic happens after it’s chilled. When the tofu gets cold again, it firms up and becomes mousse-like. A regular chocolate mousse can take anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour to make, this tofu mousse comes together in about five minutes.
It is also extremely easy to make a vegan version by using vegan chocolate and a dairy-free whipped topping. But the adaptations don’t stop there. Love fruit? Garnish with plump berries. Love spice? Add some cinnamon into the mixture.
I recommend making this on a Sunday so you can feel like you’re eating from a chocolate mousse tub in Paris all week long.
Recipe:
Serves: 4 to 6
Prep: 5 mins.
Cook: 5 mins., plus chilling
Ingredients:
- 1 kilogram soft tofu, drained and roughly chopped
- 280 grams (1¾ cups) dark chocolate
- 48 grams (¼ cup) granulated white sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- pinch of kosher salt
- whipped cream topping (optional)
- cocoa powder or grated chocolate for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- In a blender or food processor, blend the tofu until completely smooth and free of lumps, about 30 seconds on high. Place the blended tofu into a small saucepan. Heat on medium until room temperature, stirring occasionally for about five minutes.
- While the tofu is heating, melt the chocolate. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the chocolate in 15-second intervals, stirring frequently to avoid scorching, until fully melted.
- Add the melted chocolate, sugar, vanilla and salt into the warmed tofu mixture. Using a large spoon, mix until fully incorporated.
- Place the mousse into a covered container. Chill in the refrigerator until completely cooled and set, at least three hours. Serve with whipped topping and chocolate garnish, if using.
