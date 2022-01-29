The town of Niseko, Hokkaido Prefecture, wants to be known for more than its world-class powder. In recent years, a growing number of bars and restaurants have been attracting visitors beyond peak skiing season.

Surrounded by lush forests at the foot of the Annupuri International Ski Area, Niseko Distillery opened its doors in early October. The project is the brainchild of Jiro Nagumo, president and CEO of sake maker Hakkaisan Brewery, located in Niigata Prefecture. Though best known for its popular Hakkaisan brand, the company produces a range of drinks that include beer, shōchū and now, at this new distillery, whisky.

Takahiro Suzuki, who oversees operations at Niseko Distillery, says the transition from shōchū to whisky was “a natural progression.” After experimenting with rice shōchū aged in oak barrels, Hakkaisan obtained a whisky-making license in 2016, establishing Niseko Distillery as a subsidiary in 2019.

Ohoro Gin displays a light, clean flavor with aromas that bring to mind a stroll through the forest. | COURTESY OF NISEKO DISTILLERY

“To be legally sold as shōchū, the liquor has to be clear. We knew we wanted to use barrels to mature the spirit for long periods, which imparts color, so whisky was the logical next step,” Suzuki says, explaining that the company’s lineup will also include other spirits such as vodka, in addition to the distillery’s recently released Ohoro Gin.

According to Suzuki, the Niseko site was chosen for its abundance of pristine soft water. Last March, the distillery made its first batch of whisky from malted barley in a new 9,900-square-meter facility.

In the distillation area located on the mezzanine of this minimalist concrete building, two copper stills gleam beneath the vaulted wooden ceiling. Local matsubara (larch) fixtures imbue the interior with warmth, and to the left of the entrance stands a stylish tasting bar, where guests can sample the wares. The center of the room doubles as a retail space for convivial crafts: knives from the metalworking capital of Tsubame Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture, wooden cutlery, delicate glassware and elegant ceramics made by Japanese artisans. Sake and beer from Japan’s northern regions are also on sale.

Tours of the production facility, available by reservation only, are offered three times a day. When I visit the distillery, Suzuki leads me past 1,000-kilogram sacks of malt from the U.K. and shows me the wooden vessels used to ferment the mash prior to distillation. Wooden fermenters, he explains, result in “richer aromas and flavors” because they create an environment friendly to lactic bacteria. After fermentation, the mash is distilled in Scottish Forsyth pot stills. German copper stills are used to make the gin.

After distillation the whisky is aged in barrels for a minimum of three years. The aim is to create a “harmonious” spirit that expresses a “balance of many flavors.” Niseko Distillery uses bourbon and sherry barrels, as well as sweet Banyuls wine and new American oak barrels, but the company hopes to make original barrels from Japanese mizunara wood in the future.

The distillery’s tasting bar resembles the popular wood-block game Jenga. | COURTESY OF NISEKO DISTILLERY

While the whisky won’t be released until 2024, Niseko Distillery’s Ohoro Gin is already on the market. The name, which means “to continue” in the Ainu language, reflects the regional character of the spirit. Made in a London dry-gin style with local botanicals such as fragrant yachiyanagi (myrtle) and Japanese hackberry, Ohoro displays a light, clean flavor with aromas that bring to mind a stroll through the forest and a hint of citrus on the nose. I tried it first with tonic but preferred drinking the spirit either on the rocks or with a splash of soda to avoid overwhelming the gin’s delicate flavors.

“This is just the beginning,” Suzuki says. “We have a lot of ideas and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

