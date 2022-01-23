Before winter’s rough seas make ferry crossings a gamble, I board a vessel at Shichirui Port in Shimane Prefecture, headed for Nakanoshima in the distant Oki Islands.

It’s not my first exploration of the islands, which offer some of the most spectacular scenery in Japan, but, this time, I’m seeking a deeper understanding of waka written by Japan’s 82nd emperor, Go-Toba (1180-1239).

During the last 19 years of his life, while he was in exile on Nakanoshima, Go-Toba not only continued his role as editor of the Shin Kokinshu, a collection he conceived of and which was destined to become one of Japan’s most revered collections of waka, but he also wrote poems that give us insight into his character and circumstances.

Waka is an umbrella term for all Japanese poetry, but the same word also identifies a specific traditional poetic form that developed during the Nara Period in the seventh century. The lines in a waka poem are rendered in a rhythmic pattern of 5-7-5-7-7 morae (sound units, often erroneously equated with syllables) and openly express emotions of loss, frustration, desire and awe at nature. The confessional content of waka offers great snapshots into the lifestyles and social norms of lettered Japanese.

Waka is also arguably the most popular form of poetry in Japan today, read by millions in Japanese newspaper columns, and featured at the annual televised “Utakai Hajime,” the imperial family’s new year poetry reading, which includes poems selected from public submissions.

Saki Harbor is located south of the town of Ama on Nakanoshima island. | KIT NAGAMURA

On the ferry deck, I watch as land fades from sight. It is hard not to imagine Go-Toba’s voyage, around 800 years ago, in 1221. At the time, the former emperor was 41, sailing away from all he knew. On the throne from age 3 through 18, Go-Toba was by most accounts a fun-loving, boisterous, socially active young man. The Kamakura shogunate, perhaps noting Go-Toba’s strength, forced him to retire, transferring the title to his son. Officially retired as a teenager, Go-Toba engaged in sports and poetry parties, but still swung weight in court politics. He also commissioned the Shin Kokin Wakashu, a new collection of waka destined to modernize the former Kokin Wakashu (905) collection. The collection included old classics and also cutting-edge works of the time, thereby advancing the poetic form.

What upturned Go-Toba’s life was his bid to wrest back power from the Kamakura shogunate in an attempt to reinstate imperial rule in Kyoto. His plans went swiftly awry, and he was exiled to Nakanoshima. His sons, too, were dispatched to other islands, and he never saw them again.

These days, the ferry only takes about two hours to Nakanoshima, yet the journey is one of dizzying removal from the familiar. The movement of sunlight on the water is mesmerizing, and the sky so wide it puts one’s small human existence into perspective.

As the ferry glides into Nakanoshima’s Hishiura Port Ferry Terminal, located in the town of Ama, I spot the newly built annex wing of Ento Hotel, called Nest, where I have reserved a fine-feathered stay. Checking into the 2021 building, an ultra-clean design by Mount Fuji Architects Studio, I suspect I might not ever want to leave the nest. It’s a surprisingly elegant accommodation for a remote island with a population of approximately 2,000 people. I soon learn that the entire town of Ama has helped fund the hotel, so most islanders have a vested interest in the venture.

The ferry from Shichirui Port in Shimane Prefecture to Nakanoshima in the distant Oki Islands takes about two hours. | KIT NAGAMURA

Within my first hours on Nakanoshima, I also discover that most islanders know a lot about Go-Toba and waka, and are happy to share.

Kosuke Takahashi, 60, for example, formerly on the board of education in Ama and currently an expert on the hiking paths forged by Go-Toba, whisks me off at breakneck speed past cowherds, fishing coves and dramatic vistas before stopping at the harbor where Go-Toba first landed in the village of Saki, south of Ama.

When he cuts the car engine, the hamlet of Saki falls nearly silent, save for the sound of lapping waves. A line of frail fishing shacks slouching along the harbor’s edge strikes me as possibly resembling what the exiled emperor and his entourage might have seen when their boats landed.

Go-Toba’s boat had encountered a violent storm, and he is said to have composed a waka in the midst of it:

I am to be / the new warden of this isle! / Upon the seas around Oki / oh wild winds / blow with care! (translation: Thomas McAuley)

Given that the Japanese word for “warden” can be also translated to mean “god,” the poem sounds defiantly brave. However, when his entourage came ashore at dusk, no residents were prepared to take them in. Takahashi points out a rock on which Go-Toba is said to have sat while his attendants searched for lodging.

Go-Toba’s will and testament with handprints sits on display at the Go-Toba Museum on the island of Nakanoshima. | KIT NAGAMURA

Ultimately, the former emperor spent his first night in a thatch-roofed shrine on a nearby promontory. Takahashi guides me up a steep path to Miho Shrine, now with a tile roof. Sea hawks cry overhead, and even in midday, the moss-carpeted shrine grounds feel forlorn. Reading a stone carved with a waka Go-Toba is said to have written that night, by moonlight, I sense his apprehension, as his circumstances came into focus.

How ephemeral life / gazing at the moon / through the eaves of a humble thatched roof / I feel no one knows / what will befall us (translation: Megumi and Marie Moriyama)

Takahashi zips me back to Ama, where I tour the small Go-Toba Museum, featuring a replica of the former emperor’s last will, stamped with red imprints of his hands. There are also several illustrated versions of “Go-Toba-in Ento Hyakushu” (“Go-Toba’s 100 Verses from a Distant Island”). Nearby, I pay respects at the site of Go-Toba’s cremation, then offer a prayer at Oki Shrine, built a century ago to honor his memory.

Finally I peek into the wooden home of the Murakami family, who were charged with Go-Toba’s welfare during his exile. Because Go-Toba’s lodgings were lost in a fire, the Murakami house is all I have to conjure the likely basic living quarters the exiled emperor was offered. More than one of his waka gives voice to his grievances:

Think of this / beneath this robe of moss thick with dew / I lie in lonely wakefulness / enduring night after / frigid winter night (translation: Laurel Rasplica Rodd)

The former home of the Murakami family, who were charged with ex-Emperor Go-Toba’s welfare during his exile on the island | KIT NAGAMURA

In fact, many of Go-Toba’s island waka are, unsurprisingly, laments — but such poems, known as jukkai, were a popular category of waka. When I spy among the Murakami House’s scant displays a deerskin kemari ball, used in a kind of kickball game which Go-Toba greatly enjoyed — I wonder if perhaps Go-Toba had more fun on Nakanoshima than is commonly imagined?

I chat about this with 74-year-old Shinya Sakakibara on Ama’s Counsel for Protection of Cultural Properties and the priest of Miho Shrine, and later his 42-year-old daughter, Yuki. Both are experts on Go-Toba’s poetry.

The Sakakibaras point out that Go-Toba observed island life carefully. Both mention several waka that celebrate the island’s beauty, and teach me one that most islanders have memorized:

Taking the evening cool / the blades of reeds are tossed / in the approaching waves / the fireflies’ number grows / fishing flares of the seafolk (translation: Laurel Rasplica Rodd)

Waka is engraved on a stone at Miho Shrine. | KIT NAGAMURA

Back at the Go-Toba Museum, which functions as a lively meeting place for islanders, I have the fortune to meet one of Nakanoshima’s local seafolk, Takeshi Sasaka.

Sasaka, a 50-year-old teacher-turned-fisherman, has won three Shimane Prefecture waka contests, and credits his interaction with the island’s natural elements as his muse.

“First, I observe, then when I find myself moved by what I see, I need to find the words for that,” he says. This might sound simple, but I envision Go-Toba doing the same, finding an essence of liberation in the process.

Later, relaxing in the clean austerity of my room at Ento Hotel, I gaze out an enormous picture window. Ferries arrive and depart, and slowly a full moon rises. I get to thinking about how during the past couple of years, each of us has had a taste of exile. The island convinces me to let this emotion flow through my pen.

Japan Times contributors Alice Gordenker and Kit Nagamura will give a lecture titled “Japan’s Poetry Islands: Emperor Go-Toba, Waka Poetry and the Oki Islands” on Feb. 26. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/PoetryIslands.

Takeshi Sasaka, a 50-year-old teacher-turned-fisherman, credits his interaction with the island’s natural elements as his muse. | KIT NAGAMURA

