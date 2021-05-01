This recipe tops Bricolage Bread & Co.’s signature sourdough with lightly grilled bonito and whole shiso leaves for a delectable treat. You can find it (and more) in “Bricolage Bread & Co.: How to Build a Bakery,” published by Somekind.

Serves 1

Prep: 24 hours; cook: about 10 mins.

For the aburi (lightly grilled) bonito:

Balsamic vinegar

Soy sauce

Salt

80 grams bonito fillet

For the tartine:

80 grams aburi bonito (see steps 1-3 below)

aburi bonito (see steps 1-3 below) 100-gram slice of Bricolage sourdough

slice of Bricolage sourdough 10 grams tofu sour cream (or sour cream/cream cheese)

tofu sour cream (or sour cream/cream cheese) 15 grams extra virgin olive oil

extra virgin olive oil 20 grams of finely sliced new-season onion

of finely sliced new-season onion 4 oba (shiso/green perilla) leaves

oba (shiso/green perilla) leaves 5 grams bonito flakes

bonito flakes ⅛ slice of lemon

1. For the aburi bonito: Combine balsamic vinegar and soy sauce in a 1:1 ratio. Weigh the bonito, then rub it with 0.8% of its weight in salt before marinating. Add the bonito to the vinegar-soy sauce mixture and ensure that it is fully submerged, cover and leave in the refrigerator to marinate overnight.

2. After the bonito has marinated, remove it from the liquid and grill the entirety of its surface with either a blowtorch, or by searing in a fry pan or on a grill.

3. Set the bonito aside to cool, then slice vertically into three pieces.

4. To assemble the tartine, first warm the slice of Bricolage bread, preferably by steaming.

5. Cut the piece of bread in half, then place on a serving plate and drizzle with the olive oil.

6. Arrange four oba leaves over the sliced bread and top with three slices of the aburi bonito. Sprinkle with salt, to taste.

7. Spread the aburi bonito with tofu sour cream. Top with a heaping of the finely sliced onion. Sprinkle with bonito flakes, garnish with a lemon wedge and serve immediately.

