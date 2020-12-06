Although the idea of taking a workation has been around in Japan for a few years, the ongoing pandemic has made it an especially hot topic, as governments and companies have embraced the concept to revive local economies, revitalize the countryside and let employees work remotely. Whether you are looking for a one-day workation or somewhere long-term, here are 10 workation spots all across the country.

Work × ation Site Karuizawa

Operated by Mitsubishi Estate, Work × ation Site in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, is conveniently located a short walk away from Karuizawa Station. The facility offers a luxurious stay, and is surrounded by greenery. Each of its three built-in sites, which can host between 20 and 30 people, are equipped with free Wi-Fi, projectors, monitors, whiteboards and all the necessary stationery needed for your work projects. But it’s better to bring along a few colleagues, as the pricing per site starts at a whopping ¥110,000 (after tax) per day.

Visit bit.ly/workxation-karuizawa for more information and bookings (Japanese only).

Work etc.: Shigotabi’s two workation plans let you work and explore with stunning views of Mount Fuji. | ©︎ SARUYA HOSTEL

Shigotabi

Shigotabi launched in November 2020 and has two workation plans available until March 2021. Shigotabi Meetup lets you stay at one of its three hostels and two coworking spaces, while Shigotabi Etcetera also lets you attend local events. Situated in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, Shigotabi is an exciting opportunity for visitors to stay and work near Mount Fuji and get to know the community. Pricing and amenities differ depending on the program. All of the hostels provide free Wi-Fi, and it’s available upon request at the coworking spaces.

Visit shigotabi.com for more information and bookings (Japanese only).

Book nook: Who wouldn’t want to curl up and telework in Hoshino Resort OMO7 Asahikawa’s loft-like “Book Tunnel”? | HOSHINO RESORTS

Hoshino Resort OMO7 Asahikawa

In July, Hoshino Resort, one of Japan’s most well-known operators of luxury hotels and ryokan (Japanese-style inns), started its own otoku (bargain) workation campaign in Asahikawa, Hokkaido. The plan allows you to stay between 15 and 30 nights, and starts at about ¥3,000 per night (before meals). Taking into account one night at the resort usually starts at roughly ¥8,000, this is a pretty good deal. Free Wi-Fi is provided in all areas of the hotel.

Visit omo-hotels.com/asahikawa/en for information about different events and bookings.

Tropical escape: Each of Kataaki no Sato’s nine traditional Okinawan houses come fully furnished and with free Wi-Fi.

Kataaki no Sato

Located 15 minutes by car from Miyako Airport, this spot lets you experience workationing in a veritable paradise — Miyako Island, Okinawa. Stay up to 30 nights at one of its nine traditional Okinawan-style wooden houses and enjoy Miyako’s snow-white, sandy beach during your leisure time. Free Wi-Fi, a washing machine, basic cooking utensils and other living essentials are provided in all of the houses, while snorkeling equipment, bicycles and even a grill are available to rent.

Visit bit.ly/kataaki-workation or kataaki.com for information on various plan options, prices vary by length of stay (Japanese only).

Long vacation: Upon special request, it’s possible to telework for an entire year at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Miyazaki Prefecture.

Seagaia Resort Workation

Looking for a place to stay and work remotely long-term? The Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Miyazaki Prefecture provides quite the unique workation package, as guests can reserve one of the resort rooms for up to a whole year! Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and finish all your projects in an environment where you can concentrate and work in comfort. The rooms provide free Wi-Fi and access to the resort’s onsen (hot spring). Bookings for stays of 13, 30 or 365 days must be made by phone at 0985-21-1113.

Visit bit.ly/seagaia-workation for more information.

Tokushima teleworking: Nishiawa has embraced teleworking with multiple venues that offer workation opportunities for both short- and long-term visitors.

Nishiawa Workation

For a more remote and nature-centric workation experience, head to Nishiawa, Tokushima Prefecture. A region known for its Awa Odori dance festival, indigo dye and traditional “tree paper,” in recent years Nishiawa has seen an increase of visitors and invested in different accommodations perfect for a workation. Reservations from as little as one hour and up to a month are possible, depending on the site. All of the places provide free Wi-Fi, and most are furnished.

Visit nishiawa-so.com/eng for more information and pricing.

Work and play: Until Dec. 23, you can workation by the pool, or even on a Ferris wheel, at Yomiuri Land amusement park.

Yomiuri Land Amusement Workation

If you’re looking for a place to work remotely for just a few hours and don’t need a whole room, Yomiuri Land might be the spot for you. Yes, you can actually workation at an amusement park. Less than an hour from Tokyo, for just ¥1,900 on weekdays, enjoy a ride on a Ferris wheel while zooming on a conference call. Admission to the park, Wi-Fi, charging supplies for your computer and more are included in the price.

Visit bit.ly/yomiuri-workation for more information (Japanese only). Workation experience available until Dec. 23 and you must reserve your spot at least a week in advance.

Re-think work: At Recamp Odawara’s Office to Go, you can work out in nature starting at just ¥500/person. | RECAMP.CO.,LTD

Office to Go by Recamp

Combining camping and workationing in an idyllic outdoor location, Recamp Odawara is perfect for a day-trip (the site is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) workation in Kanagawa Prefecture. Starting at ¥500 per person, you get a portable battery and (depending on the campsite) a hammock. Other necessities, such as pocket Wi-Fi, tarps, tables and chairs must be reserved in advance for an additional fee, so it’s better to plan on bringing your own.

Visit bit.ly/recamp-workation for more information and bookings (Japanese only). Workation plan available until Dec. 31.

What a view: Workationing at Bandai-Asahi National Park made the news after Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stayed at one of the nearby hotels.

Bandai-Asahi National Park

Spanning across Fukushima, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures, the second-largest national park on land in Japan has caught many wannabe-workationers’ eyes. The park made the news after Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stayed at one of the nearby hotels to promote the concept. Free Wi-Fi and other amenities have been installed in all of the park’s business centers and various campsites. Bandai-Asahi is surrounded by beautiful nature and hiking spots, and you’ll also have a chance to hop into an onsen.

Visit bit.ly/nationalpark-workation for more information (Japanese only). Prices vary.

Fun for all: With Japan Airlines’ workation package, your whole family could come join you on a workation, as seen in this staged photograph.

Japan Airlines

This last recommendation isn’t a workation location per se, but with Japan Airlines’ workation package, you can bundle your desired workation spot with flights to locations all over the country. Package pricing differs on destination and total nights of stay. To inquire about available discounts, contact JAL at 050-3155-3330.

Visit bit.ly/jal-workation for more information (Japanese only).