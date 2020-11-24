2021年用年賀はがきの販売が29日、全国一斉に始まった。日本郵便は干支である丑のイラストや、人気アニメ「鬼滅の刃」のキャラクターをあしらった特製年賀はがきを用意した。新型コロナウイルスで業績が悪化した企業が多く、広告用の利用が減るとみて当初の発行枚数は前年比17％減の約19億4千万枚で過去最低となる見込みだ。
お年玉くじの1等賞品は31万円分の電子マネーか30万円の現金が当たる。くじの抽せんは来年1月17日に実施する。
Words and phrases
年 (ねん) year
〜用 (よう) for ~
年賀(ねんが)はがき new year postcard (the postcards by Japan Post are associated with a New Year’s lottery)
販売 (はんばい) sales
29日 (にじゅうくにち) the 29th
全国 (ぜんこく) across the country, nationwide
一斉(いっせい)に simultaneously
始(はじ)まる to start
日本郵便 (にほんゆうびん) Japan Post
干支 (えと) Chinese zodiac
丑 (うし) cow, ox
イラスト illustration
人気(の) popular
アニメ anime
鬼滅(きめつ)の刃(やいば) “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”
キャラクター character
〜をあしらう to be adorned with ~
特製(とくせい) special
用意(ようい)する to prepare
新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus
業績(ぎょうせき) business performance
悪化(あっか)する to deteriorate
企業 (きぎょう) company
多(おお)い many
広告 (こうこく) advertisement
利用 (りよう) use
減(へ)る to decrease
〜とみる to anticipate ~
当初(とうしょ)の the initial
発行 (はっこう) issuance, publication
枚数 (まいすう) number of sheets, papers
前年比 (ぜんねんひ) from a year earlier, year-to-year comparison
減 (げん) decrease
約 (やく) approximately
19億4千万 (じゅうきゅうおくよんせんまん) 1.94 billion
過去最低 (かこさいてい) the lowest ever
見込(みこ)み expectation
お年玉(としだま)くじ New Year’s lottery [which is tied to the postcards]
1等 (いっとう) first place
賞品 (しょうひん) prize
円 (えん) yen
〜分(ぶん) worth ~
電子(でんし)マネー electronic money
現金 (げんきん) cash
当(あ)たる to hit, to win
抽(ちゅう)せん drawing
来年 (らいねん) next year
1月 (いちがつ) January
17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th
実施 (じっし)する to carry out
Quick questions
1) 日本郵便はどのような特製年賀はがきを用意しましたか？
2) なぜ当初の発行枚数が過去最低となる見込みなのですか？
3) お年玉くじの1等賞品は何ですか？
Translation
Sales of new year postcards for 2021 began simultaneously across the country on the 29th. Japan Post has prepared special new year postcards adorned with illustrations of next year’s Chinese zodiac sign of the Ox and characters from the popular anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” The number of postcards initially issued is expected to be a 17% decrease from the previous year to about 1.94 billion, the lowest ever, in anticipation of a decrease in the use of the postcards for advertising purposes, as many companies have seen their business performance deteriorate due to the novel coronavirus.
The first prize of the New Year’s lottery is ¥310,000-worth of electronic money or ¥300,000 in cash. The lottery will be carried out on Jan. 17 next year.
Answers
1) What kinds of special New Year’s postcards has the Japan Post prepared?
干支である丑のイラストや、人気アニメ「鬼滅の刃」のキャラクターをあしらったはがき。
Postcards adorned with illustrations of the Chinese zodiac sign of the Ox and characters from the popular anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.”
2) Why is the number of initial issuances expected to be the lowest ever?
新型コロナウイルスで業績が悪化した企業が多く、広告用の利用が減るとみられているから。
Because of an anticipation of a decrease in the use of the postcards for advertising purposes, as many companies have seen their business performance deteriorate due to the novel coronavirus.
3) What is the first prize of the New Year postcards’ lottery?
31万円分の電子マネーか30万円の現金。
¥310,000-worth of electronic money or ¥300,000 in cash.
