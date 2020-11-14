Japanese snack makers have long been celebrated for taking chances on unique combinations. But there’s nothing wrong with taking existing tastes to the boldest end of the flavor spectrum.

Chip maker Calbee has two great examples this November. The company’s new Wild Carbonara creation (¥159 after tax) loads up on the cheese, merging it with a hearty meat flavor for a well-balanced savory snack. For those who just want to stick with the cheesy stuff, the Pizza Potato Quatro Cheese (¥150 after tax) is the choice for you. While the regular Pizza Potato remains a top-tier convenience store snack, this new blend of cheddar, Emmental, Camembert and blue cheese is a punchier upgrade.

But for maximum fromage, go for Koikeya’s convenience-store-exclusive Cheese Strong potato chips (¥159 after tax). With a whopping blend of five cheese flavors, it’s almost an overload. But for cheese lovers, more is definitely better.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.