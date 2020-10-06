たいまつのように日本を明るく照らしたい―。三菱地所は17日、東京駅前に建設する、高さ約390メートルの日本一の超高層ビルを「トーチタワー」と名付けると発表した。最上部に展望施設を備え、英語でたいまつを意味するトーチをイメージした外観も公表した。2027年度の完成を目指す。
トーチタワーは地上63階建てで、三菱地所が開発を進める丸の内エリアに位置する。62階と屋上の63階には富士山を望むことのできる展望施設を設ける。57～61階に高級ホテルを入れ、低層部には2千席のホールや商業施設も整備する。
一帯の再開発エリアの名称は「トウキョウトーチ」に決定した。
Words and phrases
たいまつ torch
〜のように just like ～
日本 (にほん) Japan
明(あか)るく brightly
照(て)らす to shine light into
三菱地所 (みつびしじしょ) Mitsubishi Estate Co.
17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th
東京駅 (とうきょうえき) Tokyo Station
～前(まえ) in front of ～
建設(けんせつ)する to construct
高(たか)さ height
約 (やく) approximately
メートル meter
日本一 (にほんいち) the best in Japan
超高層(ちょうこうそう)ビル skyscraper
トーチタワー Torch Tower
名付(なづ)ける to name
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
最上部 (さいじょうぶ) the uppermost section
展望施設 (てんぼうしせつ) observation facility
備(そな)える to be equipped with, to have
英語 (えいご) English
意味(いみ)する to mean
～をイメージする to call up an image of ～
外観 (がいかん) appearance
公表(こうひょう)する to make public, to reveal
2027年度 (にせんにじゅうななねんど) fiscal year 2027
完成 (かんせい) completion
目指(めざ)す to aim for
地上 (ちじょう) above ground
～階建(かいだ)て ～story
開発 (かいはつ) development
進(すす)める to proceed with
丸(まる)の内(うち) Marunouchi
エリア area
位置(いち)する to locate
屋上 (おくじょう) rooftop
富士山 (ふじさん) Mount Fuji
望(のぞ)む to command a view of
～できる to be able to ～
設(もう)ける to set up
高級 (こうきゅう) high-class
ホテル hotel
入(い)れる to put in
低層部 (ていそうぶ) lower part
2千席 (にせんせき) 2,000 seats
ホール hall
商業施設 (しょうぎょうしせつ) commercial facility
整備(せいび)する to install
一帯 (いったい) in and around the area
再開発 (さいかいはつ) redevelopment
名称 (めいしょう) name
トウキョウトーチ Tokyo Torch
決定(けってい)する to decide
Quick questions
1) 新しい高層ビルはなぜトーチタワーと名付けられたのですか？
2) タワーの高さはどのくらいですか？
3) タワーにはどのような施設がありますか？
Translation
With a wish to lighten up Japan like a torch, Mitsubishi Estate Co. announced on Sept. 17 that it will build “Torch Tower,” Japan’s tallest skyscraper around 390 meters high in front of Tokyo Station. The uppermost section will be equipped with an observation facility, and (the tower) will conjure up the appearance of a torch, named using the English word “torch.” They’re aiming to complete the building in the fiscal year 2027.
Torch Tower will be 63 stories above ground, and located in an area of Marunouchi that the Mitsubishi Estate Co. is proceeding with developing. An observation facility will be set up on the 62nd and rooftop 63rd floors that will command a view of Mount Fuji. A high-class hotel will be put in on floors 57 to 61, and they’ll install a 2,000-seat hall and commercial facilities in the lower part.
It was decided that the name of the surrounding area’s redevelopment will be “Tokyo Torch.”
Answers
1) Why is the new skyscraper named “Torch Tower”?
たいまつのように日本を明るく照らしたいという願いで名付けられた。
It was named with a wish to lighten up Japan like a torch.
2) How tall will the tower be?
日本一の高さで約390メートル。
It will be Japan’s tallest skyscraper at around 390 meters high.
3) What kind of facilities will the tower have?
富士山を望むことのできる展望施設、高級ホテル、2千席のホールや商業施設。
An observation facility commanding a view of Mount Fuji, a high-class hotel, a 2,000-seat hall and commercial facilities.