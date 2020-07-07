Hitachi to launch an affiliate to boost happiness at work

日立製作所は29日、スマートフォンや身に着けて使う「ウエアラブル端末」で、社員の活動状況から幸福感を計測し、会社組織の活性化につなげる技術を事業化すると発表した。7月20日に新会社「ハピネスプラネット」(東京)を設立する。
スマホなどの加速度センサーで体の揺れを測定しながら、同時に1日の各時間の心理状況をアンケートして揺れと幸福感の相関関係を導き出し、専用アプリを開発した。
個々の社員の計測結果を基に職場全体の活性度を「ハピネス度」として数値化して、職場間で比較できるようにした。AIが画面上で気軽な会話を呼び掛けるなどして、同僚との意思疎通を支援する。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
日立製作所 (ひたちせいさくしょ) Hitachi, Ltd.
29日 (にじゅうくにち) the 29th
スマートフォン、スマホ smartphone
身(み)に着(つ)ける to wear, to put on
使(つか)う to use
ウエアラブル端末(たんまつ) wearable terminal/device
社員 (しゃいん) employee
活動 (かつどう) activity
状況 (じょうきょう) situation
幸福感 (こうふくかん) a feeling of happiness
計測(けいそく)する to measure
会社組織 (かいしゃそしき) company organization
活性化 (かっせいか) revitalization
つなげる to tie to, to connect
技術 (ぎじゅつ) technology
事業化(じぎょうか)する to commercialize
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
7月 (しちがつ) July
20日 (はつか) the 20th
新会社 (しんがいしゃ) new company
ハピネスプラネット Happiness Planet
東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo
設立(せつりつ)する to establish
など and others
加速度 (かそくど) acceleration
センサー sensor
体 (からだ) body
揺(ゆ)れ tremor, motion
測定(そくてい)する to measure
同時(どうじ)に at the same time
1日 (いちにち) a day
各時間 (かくじかん) each hour
心理状況 (しんりじょうきょう) psychological state
アンケートする to conduct a survey
相関関係 (そうかんかんけい) correlation
導(みちび)き出(だ)す to draw on, to elicit
専用 (せんよう) exclusive use, single purpose
アプリ app, application
開発(かいはつ)する to develop
個々(ここ)の individual
計測結果 (けいそくけっか) measuring result
〜を基(もと)に based on ～
職場 (しょくば) workplace
全体 (ぜんたい) whole, entire
活性度 (かっせいど) degree of lively activity
ハピネス度 (ど) happiness level
数値化(すうちか)する to quantify, to digitize
〜間(かん)で between ～
比較(ひかく)する to compare
画面上(がめんじょう)で on screen
気軽(きがる)な lighthearted, casual
会話 (かいわ) conversation
呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to call on
同僚 (どうりょう) coworker
意思疎通 (いしそつう) communication, understanding each other
支援(しえん)する to render assistance, to support
Quick questions
1) この技術はどのように幸福感を計測するのですか？
2) 個々の社員の計測結果を基に何ができますか？
3) AIはどのように社員間の意思疎通を支援するのですか？
Translation
Hitachi, Ltd. announced on June 29 that it will commercialize technology using smartphones and “wearable devices” that you put on and use to revitalize company organizations by measuring their employees’ feeling of happiness based on their active states. The firm will establish a new company, “Happiness Planet” (in Tokyo) on July 20.
To develop the special application, the firm measured the users’ body tremors with the acceleration sensor on smartphones and other devices, and at the same time conducted surveys on their state of mind at each hour of the day to determine the correlation between their physical motion and happiness.
Based on the measurement results of individual employees, the degree of lively activity of the entire workplace is quantified as “happiness levels,” which can be compared between workplaces. AI helps employees communicate with coworkers by, for example, calling on them on the screen to have casual conversations with each other.
Answers
1) How does Hitachi’s technology measure feelings of happiness?
スマートフォンやウエアラブル端末で体の揺れを測定する。
It measures physical motion using smartphones and wearable devices.
2) What can be done with the measurement results of individual employees?
職場全体の活性度を「ハピネス度」として数値化して、職場間で比較できる。
The degree of lively activity of the entire workplace is quantified as “happiness levels,” which can be compared between workplaces.
3) How does AI help employees communicate with each other?
画面上で気軽な会話を呼び掛けるなどして、同僚との意思疎通を支援する。
By calling on them on the screen, for example, to have casual conversations with each other.