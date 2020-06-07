A remastered game gives you 101 reasons to stay home

It’s a wonderful game

The Wonderful 101 is an action-strategy game unlike any you’ll ever play. Originally released on the Wii U, the gameplay allows players to control a group of 100 superheroes as they protect the world from aliens. With the addition of you, the player, the number of heroes is 101. What makes the game so interesting is that superheroes can morph together to create objects, like a whip or a fist, which are used to attack the baddies.

The Wii U version has been remastered, with developer Platinum Games fine-tuning the experience. When I spoke with director Hideki Kamiya and producer Atsushi Inaba at last year’s Tokyo Game Show, they were both positive about bringing The Wonderful 101 back to a wider audience. This remaster fixes issues players may have had with the original but, even better, it increases the platforms for which it is available.

The Wonderful 101 was originally put out by Nintendo as a Wii U exclusive, but the new version will come out, somewhat remarkably, on the rival PlayStation 4 platform as well as for Steam (PC). There is, of course, a version for Switch, which means that players will be able to see how tweaks fare on current-generation hardware.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be released in Japan on June 11 for Switch, PS4 and Steam. The package versions are priced at ¥5,478, and the digital release is ¥4,378.

www.platinumgames.com/games/the-wonderful-101

At long last

The Last of Us Part II

One of the biggest PlayStation 4 games released so far this year is The Last of Us II, a sequel to the 2013 survival horror game of the same name. Developed by the exceptional Naughty Dog and published by Sony, The Last of Us II takes players back to a post-apocalyptic world in which people have been infected with a fungus that turns them into cannibals.

For the new version, the gameplay has been enriched with new elements like the ability to climb, which allows you to explore greater heights in the game.

The original was a big-budget game that won over critics. Let’s see how the new version is received by gamers who are likely staying home more often.

The Last of Us II is set for release on June 19 for the PlayStation 4. It’s priced at ¥7,590 and carries a rating of CERO Z, meaning 18 years and older.

www.playstation.com/ja-jp/games/the-last-of-us-part-ii-ps4

Body of work

Catherine: Full Body

Game studio Altus is beloved by role-playing-game fans for its cool characters, interesting stories and unique style in which its titles are made. In 2011, the studio came out with Catherine, about a young man who isn’t ready to marry his girlfriend. He begins to have nightmares, populated by demonic sheep and a woman named Catherine, in which he has to navigate a barrage of difficult puzzles.

Altus has brought Catherine back for another round, developing an enhanced port for current-generation consoles titled Catherine: Full Body. Producer Katsura Hashino and artist Shigenori Soejima have returned and the team has made minor changes like reducing the fog during the nightmare sequences. A big change comes in the addition of another love interest, Rin, as well as a new gameplay mode called Safety — which is even more of a breeze than the Easy setting. There’s also an online mode, which gives Catherine: Full Body loads of replay value.

The game was originally planned for the PlayStation Vita, but that release was cancelled last year. So the Switch version has the portable possibilities that the canned Vita version never realized, but with current-generation graphics — a real dream come true.

Catherine: Full Body is set for release on July 2 for Nintendo Switch at ¥7,678.

http://fullbody.jp/switch