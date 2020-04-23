Get work done in style in quality rooms

For a productive and peaceful teleworking experience, people need to look no further than the ANA InterContinental Tokyo, where offers focused on working remotely include Half Day (three-hour) and Full Day (nine-hour) plans. The plans are available until June 30 and see up to two persons ensconsed in contemporary and stylish twin or double rooms where ample light, seamless Wi-Fi connections, generously sized work spaces and relaxing seating areas lend new meaning to the old adage, “working in style.”

Perfect for short stints, mini meetings and online conferencing, the three-hour plan starts at ¥12,000 per room, with additional hours priced at ¥3,000 each. Should a typical working day be needed, the Full Day plan, priced at ¥19,500, allows for a more marathon working effort. Quality bedding, linens and blackout curtains are ideal for a revitalizing catnap between tasks.

Further incentives include a 20 percent discount on selected restaurants, room service menus and takeout items from Pierre Gagnaire Pains et Gateaux delicatessen.

ANA InterContinental Tokyo is one minute from Exit 13 of Tameike-Sanno Station. For more information and reservation details, visit https://anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp/en/offer/short-stay-package/ or call 03-3505-1111. Quoted room prices include service charge and consumption tax. An accommodation tax applies separately.

Indulge in mouthwatering steaks from home

Comfort food serves an increasingly important role during uncertain times. For some, that means steak. Lawry’s Prime Rib restaurants are operating an online order and takeout service during the COVID-19 state of emergency, with signature steaks, sides and condiments on offer until further notice.

The takeout menu at this American-style restaurant, famous for its warm hospitality, features different cuts of certified Angus-bred meat. Mouthwatering favorites such as the hefty Lawry Cut (traditional and most popular); California Cut (suited to lighter appetites); English Cut (sliced meat) and the Tokyo Cut or the Osaka Cut (a smaller cut of meat) that is exclusive to Japan are all available, as are homey sides including a vibrant creamed spinach, bread baked on the premises and the restaurant’s original salad.

While a decadent prime rib curry (¥1,390) offered at Tokyo branches also proves tempting, their set menu for four offers the best value for money (¥12,880), with Tokyo Cut steak, salad, bread, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, creamed spinach and horseradish condiments all in the mix.

Lawry’s Prime Rib restaurants are located in Tokyo (Akasaka and Ebisu) and Osaka. Visit http://lawrys.jp (Japanese only) and go to the page of each restaurant for complete menus, pricing and further information on this takeout campaign. Reservations can be made online or by phone.

Alternative workspace with amenities, perks

Has traveling for business ever been this convenient? For Kansai-based workers who are unable to, or need to work away from home, Hotel Granvia Osaka is offering daily teleworking plans until June 30.

Rooms are nonsmoking. Prices start at ¥8,500 for a business single room, while deluxe single rooms are priced at ¥10,000. A 15 percent discount coupon for lunch at all restaurants open as of publication is included, as are taxes and charges.

The plans cover a nine-hour period from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extensions available at ¥1,000 per hour until 8 p.m. should that conference call or Zoom meeting run later.

All rooms are equipped with free Wi-Fi and cabled internet access, ample-sized desks, refrigerators and air purifiers with humidifier functions. Water cooler chat is significantly different now that social distancing is recommended, but the machines are still available for use on each floor once the complimentary mineral water runs out.

Hotel Granvia Osaka is adjacent to Osaka Station. For more information about this offer or to make reservations, visit https://www.granvia-osaka.jp/stay/packages/000082 (Japanese only) or call 06-6345-1261. Please contact the Hotel Granvia Sales Department at 06-6347-1431 for information on long-term or five-day plus usage plans aimed at businesses.

In line with the nationwide state of emergency declared on April 16, the government is strongly requesting that residents stay at home whenever possible and refrain from visiting bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.