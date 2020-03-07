Perennially popular Pipeline Punch particularly punchy

Monster Energy drinks remain a steadfast seller in Japan. Despite a 2015 scare surrounding energy drinks after a man died of caffeine poisoning, the beverage remains an economic force and even old, limited-edition flavors can be revived to much online fanfare.

Such is the case with Monster Pipeline Punch, a winter offering inspired by Oahu’s Banzai Pipeline wave. It originally appeared on shelves last year, but sold out within a month due to its overwhelming popularity (or so its press release claims).

Since March 3, however, it’s been back, with each can (¥190 before tax) promising a taste of Hawaii — rich in passion fruit, orange and guava flavors.

It’s certainly far more palatable than regular Monster Energy drinks. That’s probably due to the small amount (16 percent to be exact) of real juice worked into the concoction, which helps to offset the gross chemical aftertaste most associated with the original.

It’s still overly sugary, and not something any doctor is going to applaud you for drinking, but it’s easy to see why it sold so well last year — it actually offers some decent flavor.