Don't dread the red of Starbucks's new Halloween Masquerade Party lineup

Halloween usually inspires a slew of orange and black desserts. Starbucks Coffee Japan has found a way to stand out: embracing the color red at a time when it usually gets less of an outing.

The chain’s Halloween Masquerade Party line uses berries as a base, explaining the red hue in all the products. Starbucks has three items out currently: the Halloween Red Night Frappuccino (¥590 pre-tax for a tall), the Halloween Masquerade Raspberry Mocha (¥490 pre-tax for a tall) and the Berry Sauce Doughnut (¥250 pre-tax).

While the doughnut is just fine, the two drinks leave a much better an impression. Like all frappuccinos, the Red Night might be a bit too sugary for one person, but the berry flavor mixes well with the white chocolate to create something pretty palatable. Better still is the mocha, as the raspberry taste comes through more clearly. The berries might not seem thematically fit for Halloween, but the drinks end up a real treat.