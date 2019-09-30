Language | WELL SAID

Figuring out how to count objects in Japanese? There are numerous ways

by Akemi Tanahashi and Hitomi Tashiro

Contributing Writers

Kōhī futatsu to kōcha hitotsu, sorekara tomato pasuta o mittsu onegaishimasu.　Two coffees, one tea and three tomato pastas, please.

 

Situation 1: Ms. Gray is ordering for her friends at a cafe.

グレイ： コーヒー2つと紅茶1つ、それからトマトパスタを3つお願いします。

ウェイトレス: かしこまりました。

Gurei: Kōhī futatsu to kōcha hitotsu, sorekara tomato-pasuta o mittsu onegaishimasu.

Ueitoresu: Kashikomarimashita.

Gray: Two coffees, one tea and three tomato pastas, please.

Waitress: Understood.

There are lots of different ways to count things in Japanese, it just depends on what you’re counting. For example, the suffix ~人 (~にん) is used when counting people (though one person and two people are pronounced ひとり and ふたり, respectively). ~本 (~ほん) is used for slender and cylindrical things, and ~台 (~だい) is used for large objects, like cars.

When you don’t know which counter is correct, use the standard Japanese counting system from one to nine, which ends in a “つ”: 一つ (ひとつ, one), 二つ (ふたつ, two), 三つ (みっつ, three), 四つ (よっつ, four), 五つ (いつつ, five), 六つ (むっつ, six), 七つ (ななつ, seven), 八つ (やっつ, eight) and 九つ (ここのつ, nine). This system is used in particular for small objects like apples, eggs and short, round cups. It also tends to be used in restaurants instead of the technically correct ~杯 (~はい) for glasses or ~個 (~こ) for some food.

~つ is used in informal conversation to count age and age differences: 息子(むすこ)は五つになり、娘(むすめ)は二つ下(した)の三歳(さんさい)です。 (My son is now five years old and daughter is three, two years younger than him.)

It is also used to count abstract matters, such as 原因 (げんいん, causes), 可能性 (かのうせい, possibilities) or 問題 (もんだい, problems): この事故(じこ)には二つの原因があった。 (There were two causes of this accident.)

Situation 2: Mr. Sere and his girlfriend, Yuri, are preparing dinner at his apartment.

ゆり： ねえ、今、うちに野菜はどのくらいある？

セレ： ええと、じゃがいも３個とたまねぎ２個、にんじん１本、あと、ナスとトマトが１個ずつある。

Yuri: Nee, ima, uchi ni yasai wa dono kurai aru?

Sere: Eeto, jagaimo san-ko to tamanegi ni-ko, ninjin ippon, ato, nasu to tomato ga ikko zutsu aru.

Yuri: Hey, how many vegetables are there now?

Sere: Well, three potatoes, two onions, one carrot, one eggplant and one tomato.

In addition to the “つ” structure, X個 is used to count small objects such as ボール (balls) or キャンディ (candies). X個 is not used to count age or abstract things, but is often used to count differences in age in casual conversation:

兄(あに)は私(わたし)より2個(にこ)上(うえ)だ。 (My elder brother is two years old than me.)

Bonus Dialogue: Continued from Situation 2.

ゆり: 冷凍庫(れいとうこ)に肉(にく)があるね。うーん、そうしたら今晩(こんばん)はカレーかシチューか肉じゃがだなあ。この三つの中(なか)でどれが食(た)べたい？

セレ： そうだなあ。今日(きょう)はカレーがいいかな。ゆりは？

ゆり： 私もカレーがいいな。カレーにしよう。

セレ： でも、問題が一つある。うちにはカレーのルーがないんだ。

ゆり： 大丈夫(だいじょうぶ)。前(まえ)にスパイスをいろいろ買(か)ったでしょ？　それを使(つか)えば本格的(ほんかくてき)なカレーができるよ。

セレ： あ、それはすごい。インド料理店(りょうりてん)のカレーみたいなのができるね。

ゆり： うん。さっそくネットでレシピを検索(けんさく)しよう。

セレ： じゃ、ぼくはご飯(はん)の準備(じゅんび)をするよ。

ゆり： ほんとに私たちって、食べることについては熱心(ねっしん)ね。

Yuri: There’s meat in the freezer, right? Hmm, we can eat curry, stew or nikujaga (simmered meat, potatoes and onion in a sweetened soy sauce). Out of these three, what do you want to eat?

Sere: I see. Curry would be good tonight. How about you, Yuri?

Yuri: I think curry is good, too. Let’s do curry.

Sere: But, there’s one problem. There’s no curry roux.

Yuri: That’s OK. We bought a bunch of spices earlier, right? If we use them, we can cook an authentic curry.

Sere: Oh, that’s great. We can cook a curry just like the ones at an Indian restaurant.

Yuri: Yeah. I’ll search for a recipe online right away.

Sere: Well then, I’ll prepare the rice.

Yuri: When it comes to eating, we really get enthusiastic!

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST LANGUAGE STORIES

Up for a visit: It was announced that Pope Francis will visit Japan in November and that he will stop in the cities of Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Pope Francis to visit Japan in November
Sample newspaper article ローマ法王庁 (バチカン)は13日、法王フランシスコが11月23～26日の日程で訪日し、東京、広島、長崎を訪れると正式発表した。核兵器廃絶の重要性を繰り返し訴えてきた法王が...
Wind power: A power pylon in Chiba Prefecture was toppled thanks to Typhoon Faxai.
Let's discuss the damage from typhoon Faxai
This week's featured article JIJI, KYODO Typhoon Faxai, which caused extensive and continued power outages in Chiba Pref...
Ready to slurp: Customers pack the yatai (food stalls) serving ramen noodles in an area of Fukuoka.
Ramen is the way to go for your post-pub grub
Picture this: It's a slightly chilly night in September and the first week of the Rugby World Cup. You've just finished watching a game at the pub and, hopefully, you're celebrating a victory with ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

,