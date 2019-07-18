Various summer delicacies to choose from

Grand Hyatt Tokyo is pleased to introduce its new summer menus, perfect for enjoying indoors or on the hotel’s spacious open-air terraces.

The hotel’s 10 restaurants and bars have prepared a myriad of exceptional offers such as sensational afternoon teas, chilled spicy noodles and invigorating teppanyaki (flat-iron grill) dishes.

Featured is a spicy wagyu sirloin being served at fourth-floor teppanyaki restaurant Keyakizaka. The sirloin is marinated overnight in a spicy sauce made with nine ingredients including thyme, ginger, sesame, chili pepper and garlic. It can be ordered a la carte (¥10,000), as part of a steak lunch (¥9,600) or as an extravagant dinner course (¥21,000).

Another Keyakizaka menu highlight is the black abalone from Niigata Prefecture. Available for ¥14,000, the abalone is steamed on the grill until tender and then coupled with a tangy miso sauce and assorted Kyoto-farmed vegetables.

As an innovative teppanyaki restaurant, Keyakizaka features an array of market-fresh meat, seafood, poultry and vegetables. Ingredients are sliced, seared and served right before the diners’ eyes, allowing guests to choose and order anything that catches their fancy.

Grand Hyatt Tokyo is located three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information or reservations, access tokyo.grand.hyatt.com or call 03-4333-1234.

Dinner dedicated to celebrated pastry chef

Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is celebrating the life and accomplishments of the late Laurent Jeannin with a one-of-a-kind dinner event on Sept. 19.

Together with head chef Nobuhito Fukuda, the hotel is welcoming Yusuke Yoshikai, owner of Patisserie au fil du jour in Fukuoka Prefecture, and Gilles Marchal, owner of Patisserie Gilles Marchal in Paris, to oversee the event.

Dinner will commence at 6 p.m. in the Cerulean Tower Ballroom on the second basement floor. The meal will cost ¥15,000, and advance reservations are required. The menu incorporates original French cuisine by Fukuda with handcrafted desserts from Yoshikai and Marchal. There will be a sommelier’s selection of wine and Champagne, as well as nonalcoholic options.

Laurent Jeannin was a celebrated French pastry chef with whom all three of the event’s members shared a deep friendship. He contributed greatly to the development of young pastry chefs in both France and Japan, visiting Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel every year from 2002 until his passing in 2017. His culinary words of wisdom live on in his 2013 publication, “Patisseries au fil du jour.”

Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is five minutes from Shibuya Station. For more information or reservations, access https://www.tokyuhotelsjapan.com/global/cerulean-h/ or call 03-3476-3000.

Annual party channels nostalgia and disco fever

The Imperial Hotel Osaka is making sure everybody knows that disco never dies. On Sept. 13, the hotel is bringing back the chart-topping hits of the ’70s and ’80s with its annual evening attraction, Imperial Disco.

The event will be hosted from 7:30 to 11 p.m. in the Peacock Room on the hotel’s third floor. Entry costs ¥6,000 (¥5,000 if reserved in advance) and comes with a voucher for one free food order and one free drink at the standing bar. Guests looking for some leg room can spend an extra ¥3,000 to reserve a table seat that comes with one more free drink.

This is the hotel’s fifth straight year hosting the Imperial Disco, and it’s gaining popularity with every iteration. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to relive the partylicious disco vibes of the bubble economy that blessed Japan during the late ’80s.

Music for the evening will be selected and arranged by DJs U.K., Hiyoco and Tokumoto. The hotel invites everyone to let the rhythms take them back and bust a move out on the dance floor.

The Imperial Hotel Osaka is seven minutes from Sakuranomiya Station. For more information or reservations, access https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/osaka/index.html or call 06-6881-1111.