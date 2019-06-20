Floral fusion makes up signature Osaka scent

They say that nothing is more memorable than scent. If this stands true, the Aroma Package Stay at the InterContinental Osaka should be a truly unforgettable experience.

Available through Dec. 27, the InterContinental Hotel Osaka is offering an accommodation plan accompanied by an exclusive gift: aroma oil and a flower-shaped wooden diffuser emitting the InterContinental Osaka Signature Scent that greets guests at the first and 20th floor lobbies. The plan starts from ¥38,800 a night per person (excluding tax and service fees) and includes a stay in a deluxe double, Club InterContinental double, or another luxurious room.

Also making its debut is the Original Aroma Reed Diffuser — a diffuser in the form of sticks, infused with the same hotel-unique fragrance that can be obtained at Stressed, the first-floor patisserie .

Representative of the hotel, the fragrance is a vibrant fusion of tulips, rose and apple blossom, underscored by ume (plum) — one of Osaka’s symbolic flowers and an elegant touch to the aroma. Let a few drops of the aroma oil fall onto the hinoki (Japanese cyprus) wooden diffuser and a relaxing time awaits, whether in the room, or at home afterward.

The InterContinental Osaka is located in Grand Front Osaka, directly connected to Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.icosaka.com/stayplan/aroma2019 or call 06-6374-5700.

A taste of the traditions of Kyoto

For guests who want a taste of an authentic Japanese summer, the Cross Hotel Kyoto has prepared an exquisite accommodation package — the Yukata Special Stay.

During their stay, guests may opt for a yukata (lightweight kimono) of their choice from 20 designs (10 for men) of the traditional garb. Also included in the package is a Japanese summer essential: an uchiwa (Japanese fan), on which guests may have their names printed by a skilled craftsman.

In addition, guests may enjoy a complimentary sake cocktail at the first-floor restaurant and bar Kiharu Brasserie. Until July 15, the restaurant will be adorned with Kyoto wagasa (Japanese umbrella), hanging from the ceilings depicting the old city perceived from above.

Available until Sept. 16, the package is priced from ¥57,980 for a superior room for two and also includes a breakfast buffet, as well as the necessary accessories to complement the yukata, including geta (Japanese traditional sandals) and kinchaku (Japanese traditional bag). The best part is that guests can take home the yukata and uchiwa as tokens of the Japanese summer retreat.

The Cross Hotel Kyoto is four minutes from Sanjo Station. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.crosshotel.com/kyoto/en or call 075-231-8831.

Relish summer with mango paradise in Tokyo

Summer is officially here, which means it’s time for a particular fruit to shine in the spotlight. From July 1 to Aug. 31, the Shinagawa Prince Hotel invites guests to relish a buffet of delectable sweets inspired by summer’s star tropical fruit, mango.

Available at the AWA Lounge of Dining & Bar Table 9 Tokyo on the 39th floor from 12:30 to 5 p.m., the buffet (¥4,200 for adults and ¥2,700 for children aged four to 12) features around 25 varieties of sweet and savory dishes as well as 19 beverages.

The lineup of sweets consists of a wide array of mango-themed delights, including shortcake, chiffon cake, pudding that exudes a pleasant coconut aroma and a cupped cream cheese dessert.

As a special welcome gift, the chef will serve each guest a vibrant mango parfait, featuring diced mango nestled in vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate flakes. With its spacious interior, the lounge is the perfect destination for a sweet mango getaway.

The Shinagawa Prince Hotel is two minutes from Shinagawa Station. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.princehotels.com/shinagawa/ or call 03-3440-1111.