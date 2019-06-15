Higuma Doughnuts and Coffee Wrights hit the sweet spot in Harajuku

The backstreets of Harajuku contain all kinds of shops worth getting lost for. Over the past half year, one of the better finds has been the collaboration between Higuma Doughnuts and Coffee Wrights at the coffee shop’s Omotesando branch (Jingumae 4-9-13, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001).

The coffee is great, but for this column’s purposes let’s focus on the doughnuts. Highlights include the just-right sweetness of the Chocolate Dippin’ creation and the creamy Honey Mascarpone (¥300 each). But the reason this spot gets our attention now is its new seasonal offering, the Summer Orange doughnut.

This creation (¥280) adds a nice bit of orange marmalade to one edge of a glazed doughnut. The combination makes for a great mix of sweet and tart, even if you end up wishing that a bit more fruit could have found its way onto the doughnut.

So go on, get lost in Harajuku, and when you stumble across Coffee Wrights, enjoy one of those excellent rings of sweetness.