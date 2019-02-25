Japanese city to use AI to predict seriousness of school bullying

Sample newspaper article

大津市教育委員会は8日、人工知能(AI)を活用して、小中学校でいじめの疑いがある事案約9千件のデータを分析し、深刻化の可能性などを予測する取り組みを2019年度に始めると発表した。

市教委によると、全国初の試み。越直美市長は「過去のデータをAIが理論的に分析することによって、先生の経験値に頼ることなくしっかり事案に対応できる」としている。

分析するのは、13～18年度に市内の小中学校から報告があった事案約9千件。児童生徒の学年や性別のほか、発生時期や場所、加害者の人数などのデータを統計学的に解析することで、深刻化しやすいいじめの傾向が導き出せるという。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

大津市 (おおつし) the city of Otsu

教育委員会 (きょういくいいんかい ) board of education

人工知能 (じんこうちのう) artificial intelligence (AI)

活用する (かつようする) to utilize

小中学校 (しょうちゅうがっこう) elementary and junior high schools

いじめ bullying

~の疑(うたが)いがある to be suspected of ~

事案 (じあん) case

約 (やく) approximately

件 (けん) case

データ data

分析する (ぶんせきする) to analyze

深刻化 (しんこくか) escalation

可能性 (かのうせい) possibility

など and others

予測する (よそくする) to predict

取り組み (とりくみ) attempt

2019年度(ねんど) fiscal year 2019

始める (はじめる) to start

発表する (はっぴょうする) to announce

市教委 (しきょうい) municipal board of education

~によると according to ~

全国初 (ぜんこくはつ) first in the country

試み (こころみ) attempt

越直美 (こしなおみ) Naomi Koshi

市長 (しちょう) mayor

過去 (かこ) past

理論的に (りろんてきに) theoretically

分析する (ぶんせきする) to analyze

~することによって by doing ~

先生 (せんせい) teacher

経験値 (けいけんち) past experience

頼る (たよる) to rely on

~することなく without doing ~

しっかり properly

対応できる (たいおうできる) to respond

としている they say

市内 (しない) in the city

報告がある (ほうこくがある) to be reported

児童生徒 (じどうせいと) students

学年 (がくねん) school grade

性別 (せいべつ) gender

~のほか as well as ~

発生時期 (はっせいじき) time of occurrence

場所 (ばしょ) place

加害者 (かがいしゃ) perpetrator, bully

人数 (にんずう) number of people

統計学的に (とうけいがくてきに) statistically

解析する (かいせきする) to analyze

~することで by doing ~

~しやすい to tend to ~

傾向 (けいこう) tendency

導き出す (みちびきだす) to derive

Quick questions

1) 大津市は今まで、どのようにいじめに対応してきたのですか。

2) 大津市はなぜ、いじめ対策にAIを活用することにしたのですか。

Translation

The Otsu City Board of Education in Shiga Prefecture announced Feb. 8 that, from the start of the 2019 fiscal year, it will utilize artificial intelligence for predicting the possibility of cases of bullying escalating by analyzing data from approximately 9,000 cases at elementary and junior high schools suspected of bullying.

According to the board, this will be the first attempt at such analysis by a municipality in Japan.

“Through an AI theoretical analysis of past data, we will be able to properly respond to cases without just relying on teachers’ past experiences,” Otsu Mayor Naomi Koshi said.

The analysis will cover about 9,000 cases reported by elementary and junior high schools in the city between the 2013 and 2018 fiscal years. The statistical analysis of data includes the students’ grade at school, gender, as well as times and places of occurrence and the number of perpetrators, and what kind of bullying tend to escalate easily.

Answers

1) How has the city of Otsu been responding to suspected cases of bullying?

先生の経験値に頼っていた。

It relied on teachers’ past experiences.

2) Why did Otsu decide to utilize AI for anti-bullying measures?

過去のデータをAIが理論的に分析することによって、いじめが疑われる事案にしっかり対応できるから。

Through an AI theoretical analysis of past data, it will be able to properly respond to suspected cases of bullying.