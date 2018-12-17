Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Shoplifters’ among nominees for Golden Globes

Sample newspaper article

米アカデミー賞の前哨戦となる米映画賞、第76回ゴールデン・グローブ賞の各賞候補が6日、ロサンゼルスで発表され、是枝裕和監督の「万引き家族」が外国語映画賞、細田守監督の「未来のミライ」がアニメ映画賞の候補にそれぞれ選ばれた。発表・授賞式は来年1月6日。

「万引き家族」は、カンヌ国際映画祭で最高賞パルムドールを受賞。米国でも話題となっており、来年2月の米アカデミー賞の外国語映画賞部門でも候補に選ばれる可能性がある。

「未来のミライ」もアニー賞の長編インディペンデント作品賞と長編作品脚本賞の候補に選ばれた。発表・授賞式は来年2月 。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

米 (べい) America

アカデミー賞 (あかでみーしょう) Academy Awards

前哨戦 (ぜんしょうせん) forerunner (literally, a preliminary encounter before a battle)

となる to be considered

映画賞 (えいがしょう) movie award

第76回 (だいななじゅうろっかい) 76th

ゴールデン・グローブ賞 (ごーるでんぐろーぶしょう) Golden Globe Awards

各賞 (かくしょう) each award

候補 (こうほ) nominee, candidate

ロサンゼルス Los Angeles

発表される (はっぴょうされる) to be announced

是枝裕和 (これえだひろかず) Hirokazu Kore-eda

監督（かんとく）director

「万引き家族」 (まんびきかぞく) “Shoplifters”

外国語映画賞 (がいこくごえいがしょう) best foreign language film award

細田守 (ほそだまもる) Mamoru Hosoda

「未来のミライ」 (みらいのみらい) “Mirai”

アニメ映画賞 (あにめえいがしょう) best animated film award

それぞれ respectively

選ばれる (えらばれる) to be selected

発表 (はっぴょう) announcement

授賞式 (じゅしょうしき) award ceremony

来年 (らいねん) next year

カンヌ国際映画祭 (かんぬこくさいえいがさい) Cannes Film Festival

最高賞 (さいこうしょう) the top prize

パルムドール Palme d’Or

受賞する（じゅしょうする）win a prize

米国 (べいこく) the United States

話題となる (わだいとなる) to be a hot topic in conversation

部門 (ぶもん) category

可能性 (かのうせい) possibility

アニー賞 (あにーしょう) Annie Award

長編インディペンデント作品賞 (ちょうへんいんでぃぺんでんとさくひんしょう) independent animated feature award

長編作品脚本賞 (ちょうへんさくひんきゃくほんしょう） outstanding writing in an animated feature award

来年2月 February of next year

Quick questions

1) 「万引き家族」と「未来のミライ」は何の候補に選ばれましたか。

2) 「万引き家族」はなぜアカデミー賞の候補にも選ばれる可能性があるのですか。

3) 「未来のミライ」はほかにどんな映画賞の候補に選ばれましたか。

Translation

The nominees for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The film awards are considered a forerunner to America’s Academy Awards, and director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters” and director Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” have been selected as candidates for the awards for best foreign language film and best animated film, respectively. The announcement of the winners and the award ceremony will be held on Jan. 6 next year.

“Shoplifters” won the top prize, the Palme d’Or, at the Cannes Film Festival, and has been a hot topic of conversation not only in France but the United States where there’s a possibility that it will also be selected as a nominee for the Academy Awards, which are set to take place in February next year.

“Mirai” was also nominated for Annie Awards for independent animated feature and outstanding writing in an animated feature. The announcement of those winners and award ceremony will be held in February of next year.

Answers

1) What are “Shoplifters” and “Mirai” nominated for?

ゴールデン・グローブ賞の外国語映画賞とアニメ映画賞。

The Golden Globe Awards’ best foreign language and best animated films.

2) Why might “Shoplifters” possibly become an Academy Award nominee?

ゴールデン・グローブ賞はアカデミー賞の前哨戦とみなされているから。

Because the Golden Globe Awards are considered to be a forerunner to the Academy Awards.

3) What other kind of film award is “Mirai” nominated for?

アニー賞。

Annie Awards.