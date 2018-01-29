On Jan. 31, the moon will disappear into the Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse that will be visible all over Japan.

Sample newspaper article

月が地球の影にすっぽり隠れる「皆既月食」が1月31日夜に日本各地で起きる。夜中までの比較的早い時間帯に1時間以上も隠れた状態が続く。天気が良ければ赤黒い「赤銅色」に染まった妖しい姿を観察することができ そうだ。

日本で起きるのは2015年4月以来。隠れている間も太陽の光が地球の大気で散乱したり屈折したりして月をかすかに照らす。大気中のちりの影響で暗い赤やオレンジなどさまざまな色の違いが出る。

南東寄りの空で起きるが、地域によっては 少しずれる。1月31日午後9時前に満月の端に地球の影がかかり始め、10時前には完全に隠れる。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

月 (つき) moon

地球 (ちきゅう) Earth

影 (かげ) shadow

すっぽり completely

隠れる (かくれる) to disappear

皆既月食 (かいきげっしょく) total lunar eclipse

1月31日夜 (いちがつさんじゅういちにちや) the night of Jan. 31

日本各地 (にほんかくち) all over Japan

起きる (おきる) to get up, to rise, to happen

夜中 (よなか) middle of the night

比較的 (ひかくてき) relatively

早い (はやい) quick

時間帯 (じかんたい) period of time

1時間以上 (いちじかんいじょう) over an hour

状態 (じょうたい) state

続く (つずく) remain

天気 (てんき) weather

良ければ (よければ) if it is good

赤黒い (あかぐろい) dark red

赤銅色 (しゃくどういろ) brown

染まった (そまった) stained

妖しい (あやしい) mysterious

姿 (すがた) figure, form, shape

観察する (かんさつ) to observe

2015年4月 (にせんじゅうごねんしがつ) April 2015

以来 (いらい) since, henceforth

間 (あいだ) period

太陽 (たいよう) sun

光 (ひかり) light

大気 (たいき) atmosphere

散乱 (さんらん) diffusion

屈折 (くっせつ) refraction

かすかに dimly

照らす (てらす) to illuminate

ちり dust

影響 (えいきょう) affect

暗い赤 (くらいあか) dark red

違い (ちがい) difference

南東寄り (なんとうより) southeastern

地域 (ちいき) area

少し (すこし) slightly

ずれる to be slightly off, deviate, shift

午後9時前 (ごごくじまえ) before 9 p.m.

満月 (まんげつ) full moon

端 (はた) during

始め (はじめ) begin

完全 (かんぜん) perfectly

Quick questions

1) 1月31日に何が起こりますか。

2) 日本で起きたのはいつでしたか。

3) 月はなぜ暗い赤やオレンジなどさまざまな色の違いが出る。

Translation

On the night of Jan. 31 the moon will disappear completely into the Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse that will be visible all over Japan. In the middle of the night, over a relatively quick period of time, the moon will align with the Earth, and will remain in this state for more than an hour. If the weather is good, people should be able to observe the moon stained a mysterious dark red-brown.

This has not occurred in Japan since April of 2015. During the period when the moon is hidden behind the Earth, the light from the sun will still diffuse and refract through the atmosphere and the moon will be dimly illuminated. Dust in the atmosphere affects the color of the moon, making it appear different shades of dark reds and oranges.

It will appear in the southeastern sky, but depending on the area, the position may be slightly off. The eclipse will begin during the full moon on Jan. 31 before 9 p.m., and before 10 p.m. the Earth and moon will be perfectly aligned.

Answers

1) What will occur on Jan. 31?

皆既月食。

A lunar eclipse.

2) When did this last occur in Japan?

2015年4月。

April 2015.

3) Why does the moon appear in different shades of dark reds and oranges?

大気中のちりの影響で色の違いが出る。

Dust in the atmosphere affects the color of the moon.