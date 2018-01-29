On Jan. 31, the moon will disappear into the Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse that will be visible all over Japan.

Sample newspaper article
月が地球の影にすっぽり隠れる「皆既月食」が1月31日夜に日本各地で起きる。夜中までの比較的早い時間帯に1時間以上も隠れた状態が続く。天気が良ければ赤黒い「赤銅色」に染まった妖しい姿を観察することができ そうだ。
日本で起きるのは2015年4月以来。隠れている間も太陽の光が地球の大気で散乱したり屈折したりして月をかすかに照らす。大気中のちりの影響で暗い赤やオレンジなどさまざまな色の違いが出る。
南東寄りの空で起きるが、地域によっては 少しずれる。1月31日午後9時前に満月の端に地球の影がかかり始め、10時前には完全に隠れる。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
月 (つき) moon
地球 (ちきゅう) Earth
影 (かげ) shadow
すっぽり completely
隠れる (かくれる) to disappear
皆既月食 (かいきげっしょく) total lunar eclipse
1月31日夜 (いちがつさんじゅういちにちや) the night of Jan. 31
日本各地 (にほんかくち) all over Japan
起きる (おきる) to get up, to rise, to happen
夜中 (よなか) middle of the night
比較的 (ひかくてき) relatively
早い (はやい) quick
時間帯 (じかんたい) period of time
1時間以上 (いちじかんいじょう) over an hour
状態 (じょうたい) state
続く (つずく) remain
天気 (てんき) weather
良ければ (よければ) if it is good
赤黒い (あかぐろい) dark red
赤銅色 (しゃくどういろ) brown
染まった (そまった) stained
妖しい (あやしい) mysterious
姿 (すがた) figure, form, shape
観察する (かんさつ) to observe
2015年4月 (にせんじゅうごねんしがつ) April 2015
以来 (いらい) since, henceforth
間 (あいだ) period
太陽 (たいよう) sun
光 (ひかり) light
大気 (たいき) atmosphere
散乱 (さんらん) diffusion
屈折 (くっせつ) refraction
かすかに dimly
照らす (てらす) to illuminate
ちり dust
影響 (えいきょう) affect
暗い赤 (くらいあか) dark red
違い (ちがい) difference
南東寄り (なんとうより) southeastern
地域 (ちいき) area
少し (すこし) slightly
ずれる to be slightly off, deviate, shift
午後9時前 (ごごくじまえ) before 9 p.m.
満月 (まんげつ) full moon
端 (はた) during
始め (はじめ) begin
完全 (かんぜん) perfectly
Quick questions
1) 1月31日に何が起こりますか。
2) 日本で起きたのはいつでしたか。
3) 月はなぜ暗い赤やオレンジなどさまざまな色の違いが出る。
Translation
On the night of Jan. 31 the moon will disappear completely into the Earth’s shadow in a total lunar eclipse that will be visible all over Japan. In the middle of the night, over a relatively quick period of time, the moon will align with the Earth, and will remain in this state for more than an hour. If the weather is good, people should be able to observe the moon stained a mysterious dark red-brown.
This has not occurred in Japan since April of 2015. During the period when the moon is hidden behind the Earth, the light from the sun will still diffuse and refract through the atmosphere and the moon will be dimly illuminated. Dust in the atmosphere affects the color of the moon, making it appear different shades of dark reds and oranges.
It will appear in the southeastern sky, but depending on the area, the position may be slightly off. The eclipse will begin during the full moon on Jan. 31 before 9 p.m., and before 10 p.m. the Earth and moon will be perfectly aligned.
Answers
1) What will occur on Jan. 31?
皆既月食。
A lunar eclipse.
2) When did this last occur in Japan?
2015年4月。
April 2015.
3) Why does the moon appear in different shades of dark reds and oranges?
大気中のちりの影響で色の違いが出る。
Dust in the atmosphere affects the color of the moon.