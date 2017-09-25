Saitama ex-LDP lawmaker Toyota apologizes for rant

Sample newspaper article

秘書への暴言や暴行を報じられ自民党を離党した豊田真由子衆院議員（42）＝埼玉4区＝が9月18日、支援者らとの会合後に埼玉県 新座市内で記者会見し「お騒がせし本当に 申し訳ありません」と謝罪し、深々と頭を下げた。暴行については「捜査中なので詳細は言えないが、私が大変な乱暴をして大けがをさせたことは決してない」と述べた。一連の報道後、記者会見するのは初めて。

今後の議員活動に関して問われると「おしかりをいただきながら、猛省して身を粉にして働くことで責任を果たしたい」とした上で、次期衆院選は「出させていただく方向でがんばりたい」と、出馬に意欲を示した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

秘書 (ひしょ) secretary

暴言 (ぼうげん) verbal abuse

暴行 (ぼうこう) physical abuse

報じられ (ほうじられ) reported

自民党 (じみんとう) Liberal Democratic Party

離党した (りとうした) quit a party

豊田真由子 (とよたまゆこ) Mayuko Toyota

衆院議員 (しゅういんぎいん） Lower House member

埼玉4区 (さいたまよんく) Saitama’s No. 4 district

支援者ら(しえんしゃら) supporters and others

会合後 (かいごうご) after a meeting

埼玉県新座市内 (さいたまけんにいざしない) in Niiza, Saitama Prefecture

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

お騒がせし (おさわがせし) cause trouble

本当に申し訳ありません (ほんとうにもうしわけありません) am truly sorry

謝罪 (しゃざい) apologize

深々と (ふかぶかと) deeply

頭を下げた (あたまをさげた) bowed

捜査中 (そうさちゅう) under investigation

詳細 (しょうさい) details

言えない (いえない) cannot say

大変な (たいへんな) serious

乱暴 (らんぼう) violence

大けが (おおけが) serious injury

決して (けっして) absolutely

述べた (のべた) said

一連の (いちれんの) a string of

報道後 (ほうどうご) after coverage

初めて (はじめて) first

今後 (こんご) after now

議員活動 (ぎいんかつどう) activity of a lawmaker

関して (かんして) related to

問われる (とわれる) asked

猛省 (もうせい) deep remorse

身を粉にして働く (みをこにしてはたらく) work really hard

責任を果たし (せきにんをはたし) fulfill responsibility

次期衆院選 (じきしゅういんせん) next Lower House election

方向 (ほうこう) direction, way

出馬 (しゅつば) run in election

意欲を示した (いよくをしめした) showed eagerness

Quick questions

1) 豊田真由子氏から暴言や暴行を受けたと報じられているのは誰ですか。

2) 豊田氏は会見で何を否定しましたか。

3) 豊田氏は今後の議員活動についてどう話しましたか。

Translation

Lower House member Mayuko Toyota, 42, (Saitama’s No. 4 district), who quit the Liberal Democratic Party after reports she physically and verbally abused a secretary, held a press conference Sept. 18 after a meeting with her supporters in Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, and apologized. “I’m really sorry for causing such trouble,” she said as she bowed deeply.

Toyota said she was “unable to give details” about the physical abuse “because the matter is still under investigation, but I did not cause serious injury by severe violence.” This is her first press conference since the string of reports.

Asked about her political future, Toyota said, “I accept all criticism and am deeply remorseful. I would like to fulfill my responsibilities by working hard.” She showed her willingness to run for the next House of Representatives election saying, “I will work hard so that I will be allowed to run.”

Answers

1) Who was reportedly abused physically and verbally by Ms. Mayuko Toyota?

彼女の秘書。 Her secretary.

2) What did Ms. Toyota deny at the conference?

暴行。 Physical abuse.

3) What did Ms. Toyota say about her future in politics?

議員を続けて責任を果たしたいと話した。

She says she wishes to continue and fulfill her responsibilities.