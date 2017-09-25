Introducing the adverb ‘mattaku’

Mattaku atarashii shōhin-o kaihatsu-shitai-no-desu. (We’d like to develop a completely new product.)

Situation 1: Department head Yamani makes a speech to staff members.

ヤマニ： このプロジェクトでは、今までにない、まったく 新しい商品を開発したいのです。若い社員の アイデアを広く募ります。

Yamani: Kono purojekuto-de-wa, ima-made-ni nai, mattaku atarashii shōhin-o kaihatsu-shitai-no-desu. Wakai shain-no aidea-o hiroku tsunorimasu.

Yamani: For this project, we’d like to develop a completely new product, something unprecedented. We’re seeking a broad range of ideas from young staff members.

Today we’ll introduce some usages of the adverb まったく (entirely/perfectly). まったく modifies an adjective or verb and emphasizes it, as in Ms. Yamani’s remark above. Another example: きのうのパーティーは、まったくすばらしかったよ (Yesterday’s party was just marvelous). まったく is used also with the negative form of an adjective or verb to emphasize that negativity. Examples: そんなことは、私(わたし)にはまったく関係(かんけい)ない (That has absolutely nothing to do with me); 彼(かれ)の言って いることは、まったく理解(りかい)できない (I don’t understand what he’s saying at all). まったく can also be used in the form of a noun-modifier まったくの. Example: 料理(りょうり)については、まったくの素人(しろうと)です (I’m a total amateur when it comes to cooking).

Situation 2: Two colleagues are talking about a young temp, Mr. Chiba.

グレイ： 千葉さん、また今日も遅刻。毎晩遅くまでネットゲームをやっているらしいの。

三田： まったく、困ったものだな。学生気分のままじゃないか。

Gurei: Chiba-san, mata kyō-mo chikoku. Maiban osoku-made netto-gēmu-o yatte-iru-rashii-no.

Mita: Mattaku, komatta mono-da-na. Gakusei-kibun-no mama-ja nai-ka.

Gray: Mr. Chiba came in late again today. I hear he stays up late every night playing online games.

Mita: That’s a problem. He thinks he’s still a student.

Another function of まったく is to emphasize the speaker’s judgment, as in Mr. Mita’s remark in Situation 2, of negative feelings like anger, complaint or criticism. Another example: まったく、最近(さいきん)の若者(わかもの)の言葉(ことば)づかいといったら！ (Oh, the way youngsters speak these days!) まったく by itself can be used by the speaker’s counterpart as well. Example: 「あの男 (おとこ)は、ぜったい許(ゆる)せない！」「まったくだ！」 (“I can never forgive that guy!” “Totally!”).

Bonus Dialogue: Mr. Tian visits his old landlady, Ms. Mori.

森： ティエンさん、ずいぶん久(ひさ)しぶりじゃありま せんか。きっと彼女(かのじょ)でもできて忙(いそが)しいんだろうって、話(はな)していたところですよ。

ティエン： いえ、仕事(しごと)が忙しかったもので…。彼女とか、そういうのは、まったく…。

森： そうですか？ この間(あいだ)すごくきれいな女(おんな)の人(ひと)と一緒(いっしょ)に通(とお)りを歩(ある)いているのを見(み)たって、うちの宏(ひろし)が…。

ティエン： きっと、それ、同僚(どうりょう)の芝(しば)さんの ことですよ。とてもすてきな人ですけど、結婚 (けっこん)していて、お子(こ)さんもいるんです。

森： あら、ティエンさん、不倫(ふりん)はだめですよ。

ティエン： あ、いえ、それはまったくの誤解(ごかい)です。芝 さんとは、仕事だけのおつきあいです。

森： まったく、ティエンさんに彼女がいないというのは不思議(ふしぎ)なことですね。お休(やす)みの日(ひ)に、だれかとデートじゃなくて、うちに遊(あそ)びに来(き)てくれるのは、とてもうれしいですけどね。 でも、いつか、うちに彼女をつれて来てくださいね。

Mori: Mr. Tian, long time no see. We were just talking about you and saying that you must be busy with a new girlfriend or something.

Tian: No, I’ve just been busy with work. No girlfriend whatsoever…

Mori: Really? My son Hiroshi told me he saw you walking down the street with a really beautiful lady the other day.

Tian: That’s probably my colleague, Ms. Shiba. She’s a lovely lady but she’s married and has a kid.

Mori: Oh, Mr. Tian, extra-marital affairs are no good.

Tian: No, you’ve got the wrong idea. Ms. Shiba and I are nothing more than colleagues.

Mori: It’s so odd that you have no girlfriend, Mr. Tian. Mind you, I’m really happy you visit us on your days off instead of going off on dates. But please do visit us with your girlfriend someday.