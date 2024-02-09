Japan’s future — like that of almost every country — depends on its mastery of the digital transformation, often called “DX.”

Business competitiveness demands the incorporation of new technologies to increase productivity. Overcoming emerging social problems, such as an aging society or addressing climate change, requires all levels of government to include and utilize those same technologies.

Politicians, bureaucrats and business professionals understand this and they are beginning to make structural changes in their operations that will allow them to do so. Unfortunately, they face powerful barriers. Overcoming those obstacles is critical to Japan’s future.