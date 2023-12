The situation in Myanmar is deteriorating and the ruling junta is losing control of the country.

Unfortunately, it is not the democratic opposition that has the upper hand; instead, the many armed insurgent groups that are challenging the government appear to be winning, threatening chaos.

While the junta must give up power, Myanmar must not become a failed state. Forces that seek a democratic and tolerant Myanmar must coalesce and find common ground. The world must help nurture this process.