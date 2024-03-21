Theater director Hiroshi Koike has spent over four decades bridging different cultures and disciplines, but for his latest production, he embraced chaos.

“N/Kosmos” is based on the 1965 novel “Cosmos” by Polish author Witold Gombrowicz, a tale of spiraling obsession written in tumbling, maddeningly repetitive stream-of-conscious prose.

Koike has tackled more forbidding texts in the past, including Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s sprawling “One Hundred Years of Solitude” and the ancient Indian epic “The Mahabharata.” But the pandemonium of “Cosmos” — what its narrator calls “a luxury of disorder, a splendor of chaos” — needed a special approach.