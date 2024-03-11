Takashi Yamazaki’s “ Godzilla Minus One ” won an Academy Award for best visual effects at the 96th edition of the U.S. film awards ceremony on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, beating “The Creator,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Napoleon.”

The “Godzilla” team (Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima) delighted fans earlier in the night by completing their red carpet looks with matching shoes adorned with the iconic monster’s claws on the heels.

“Godzilla Minus One” is the first Japanese production to be nominated for best visual effects Oscar. It is also the first time in the 70-year-old franchise’s history that a “Godzilla” film has landed an Academy Award nomination, let alone a win.

“Godzilla Minus One” was made with a team of 35 artists and a total of 610 visual effects shots on a budget of $15 million — a notably small figure compared to those of Hollywood blockbusters.

Earning $105.4 million worldwide and roughly $56 million at the North American box office, “Godzilla Minus One” is the highest grossing Japanese-language film ever released in America. It is also film studio Toho’s highest grossing “Godzilla” movie of all time.

Hayao Miyazaki’s “ The Boy and the Heron ” scored a win early in the night, taking best animated feature .

Over the weekend at the Japan Academy Film Prize, the country’s equivalent of the U.S. Academy Awards, “Godzilla Minus One” won eight prizes, including picture of the year.