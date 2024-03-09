The five-part mini-series “Shogun,” based on James Clavell’s 1975 bestselling novel of the same name, was a smash hit for the NBC network in September 1980, spurring a boom of all things Japanese in North America. The show, which 33% of all American households with a television saw either completely or in part, was reportedly responsible for making sushi trendy in a country where prime cuts of tuna were once consigned to cat food.

Now, a new 10-episode series also titled “Shogun” and streaming on Disney+ in Japan, has become a massive hit, recording 9 million views worldwide in the first six days since its release on Feb. 27, while winning praise in Japan and abroad for everything from its use of subtitles instead of dubbing for the Japanese dialogue, to its respectful and rounded treatment of its female Japanese characters.

By contrast, the theatrical version of the 1980 series about an English ship pilot who becomes a samurai in early 17th-century Japan bombed at the Japanese box office, and an Asahi network broadcast of all five episodes sagged in the ratings. A big reason was the show’s perceived disregard for Japanese history and culture, though it represented an improvement over Hollywood’s previous depictions of the country and its people, such as Mickey Rooney’s notoriously racist portrayal of a Japanese landlord in the 1961 film, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Giving fictitious names and storylines to characters based on real-life figures and having the married Catholic interpreter played by Yoko Shimada hop into the bath nude with Richard Chamberlain’s hero offended many local sensibilities then and even now. “It is so far removed from the historical facts that I could not get emotionally involved,” wrote a recent commenter on the Japanese Filmarks movie review site.

Nearly two decades later, director Edward Zwick decided to take a more authentic approach in making “The Last Samurai,” an action drama co-scripted by Zwick about an alcoholic American army captain, played by Tom Cruise, who is hired to battle samurai holdouts against the rising tide of Westernization.

In a 2002 email asking me to be a script adviser, Zwick admitted to fudging history in the film — once again a real-life figure, the “last samurai” Saigo Takamori, would be given a fictional name — but added that he wanted to get the “descriptions, interactions and issues” correct to keep the Japanese audience from laughing in the wrong places.

“I honestly believe (and this is, perhaps, the greatest hubris of all) that I can present rounded, complex, heroic Japanese characters to an international audience,” Zwick wrote. To help ensure that happened, I sent him notes, some of which he incorporated into the film, and brought veteran scriptwriter Yo Takeyama into the project.

Together, we spent long hours over a three-month period at a Japanese-style inn in Tokyo’s Kagurazaka district going over every line of the script — which had been badly translated into Japanese — making changes and additions. Zwick also brought us to the shoot in Kyoto and asked Takeyama, who had scripted many hit period dramas, how Ken Watanabe’s Saigo stand-in should approach and address Emperor Meiji, played by kabuki actor Nakamura Shichinosuke II. (An impressed Takeyama later told me that Zwick was the first director in his entire scriptwriting career to invite him to the set.)

“The Last Samurai,” in which Cruise’s character finds spiritual redemption while a captive of his samurai enemies, became the year’s biggest hit at the Japanese box office following its November 2003 release. I like to think Takeyama and I had a small role in that success.

So when I virtually attended a February press conference for the new version of “Shogun,” I was relieved to hear showrunner Justin Marks, series co-creator Rachel Kondo and producer and star Hiroyuki Sanada echo much of what Zwick was saying two decades ago.

Five years in development, the series still follows the outlines of Clavell’s novel. (The late author’s daughter, Michaela Clavell, served as an executive producer and presumed protector of her father’s legacy.)

But the husband-and-wife team of Marks and Kondo, along with their collaborators, updated the show in everything from the storyline — Cosmo Jarvis’ pilot, Blackthorne, is more part of an ensemble than a “white savior” hero — to the depictions of samurai-era Japan.

“I thought this was a great story to introduce our culture to the world,” said Sanada, who plays a character modeled on warlord Tokugawa Ieyasu. (The actor also appeared in “The Last Samurai,” as well as many other Hollywood films over the years.) “I tried to make it as authentic as possible as a producer. We hired Japanese samurai period drama specialists for each department. So I believe it's going to be a big step for the future, for both me and the industry.”

Diplomatically noting that the 1980 series “took great strides to bring Japan to American awareness,” Marks said that “we had to come to a new understanding of why it was important to tell this story today. ... What mistakes have we made in our cultural past when trying to represent Japan through our industry? And how can we avoid that?”

“Shogun” co-creators Rachel Kondo (left) and Justin Marks were careful to avoid misrepresenting Japan in their new show set in the samurai era. | AFP-Jiji

Watching the first two episodes of the series (all that was available on Disney+ at the time of writing), I saw swords come out and heads lopped off as characters talked of death — honorable or not. In other words, standard tropes for Hollywood representations of pre-modern Japan, “The Last Samurai” included.

But the main Japanese characters, from Sanada’s canny warlord Toranaga to Anna Sawai’s conflicted interpreter Lady Mariko and Tadanobu Asano’s brusque samurai commander Yabushige, are complex individuals, not broad-brush caricatures.

And the story is mainly focused on them and the era’s power struggles, with Toranaga finding himself in danger of being bested — and perhaps beheaded — by rival Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira) and his allies. This reflects real Japanese history, while risking a level of detail that might baffle non-Japanese viewers (but given the critical raves and strong viewership numbers abroad, might have not).

Additionally, the production values, from Blackthorne’s storm-ravaged ship to the richly colored kimonos of the aristocratic characters, are top notch, even though it’s obvious that the Osaka Blackthorne enters with his samurai captors is a CGI creation. (Not able to digitally conjure up 19th-century Japan, Zwick spent months shooting on location in New Zealand.)

Japanese critics and fans have responded with far more raves than brickbats, echoing the series’ 99% “fresh” rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site. As one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter): “It's a historic achievement that a story set in Japan, where everything is done with authenticity, is being distributed to the world.” And Sawai’s Mariko need not jump into the bath with a barbarian to boost ratings.