Online dating apps are ubiquitous these days — the biggest, Tinder, claims to have 75 million active users worldwide. But these platforms are also crawling with creeps, as amply illustrated by “Matched,” Eiji Uchida’s misfire of a suspense thriller.

Based on Uchida’s original script, the film features the most clueless protagonist in recent memory, whose choices in men are spectacularly bad for reasons I can’t detail but are necessitated by the all-too-contrived plot.

Tao Tsuchiya plays Rinka Tadashima, a wedding planner who is the latest of the actor’s many plucky characters, dashing about meeting her clients’ whimsical, last-minute demands. (See Tsuchiya’s action heroine in the “Alice In Borderland” Netflix series for another current example.)