An exhibition of Japanese hina dolls is taking place at Hotel Gajoen Tokyo in the capital's Meguro Ward, showing the tradition of the Hina Matsuri (Girls' Day) festival.

The annual exhibition will run through March 10 at the historic building, known as Hyakudan Kaidan, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government-designated tangible cultural property, located on the premises of the hotel.

The "Hyakudan Hina Matsuri 2024" exhibition, the 12th of its kind, is being held for the first time in four years, after it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.