Crystal Kay can get nostalgic, but she isn’t one to live in the past.

“When people show me something I did, I’m like, ‘Oh wow, natsukashii,’” she tells The Japan Times, using the Japanese word for feeling nostalgia. “But I’m not staying in that place. That makes it harder to grow.”

Thus, the 37-year-old singer isn’t approaching the 25th anniversary of her debut in J-pop as an opportunity to look backward. Rather, she wants to use the past to push herself forward.