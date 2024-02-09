World-renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa died Tuesday from heart failure at his home in Tokyo, his management group announced Friday. He was 88.

Ozawa worked with many North American orchestras throughout his illustrious career, including the New York Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, where he was the music director from 1973 until 2002. His 29-year tenure was the longest in the history of the orchestra. During his time with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, he received critical acclaim for his performances and recordings, particularly with the works of composers like Tchaikovsky, Mahler, and Ravel.

He also served as a guest conductor for top-level European orchestras, such as the Berlin Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic. From 2002 to 2010, he served as the music director for the Vienna State Opera.