Fans of Taylor Swift and politicians, including the White House, expressed outrage on Friday at AI-generated fake porn images of the megastar that went viral on X and were still available on other platforms.

One image of the U.S. megastar was seen 47 million times on X, the former Twitter, before it was removed Thursday. According to U.S. media, the post was live on the platform for around 17 hours.

"It is alarming," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about the images.