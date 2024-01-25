A Hong Kong actress grabbed headlines when she became the first woman from the former British colony to break into Japan's adult video industry, causing a sensation in the region, which is considered to be conservative in matters concerning sex.

But the achievement of Erena So, 26, has been mostly favorable, especially among young Hong Kong women, who view her unabashed lifestyle choice as a new challenge in a society where Chinese control continues to dominate and feelings of stagnation prevail.

So's venture into the porn industry began with selling erotic photos online following a fledgling start in show business, but she later began considering a career change to become an adult video actress. With no established industry in Hong Kong, she aimed for Japan's booming multi-billion dollar adult industry.