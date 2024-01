Karaoke scenes are ubiquitous in contemporary Japanese movies, which is no surprise as the popular pastime originated in Japan. However, characters who can actually sing are rare.

The vocally challenged also populate Nobuhiro Yamashita’s “Let’s Go Karaoke,” a smart, heartwarming and occasionally earsplitting comedy based on Yama Wayama’s manga. But Yamashita, who also directed the hit musical drama “Linda, Linda, Linda” (2005), balances the cacophony with the angelic voices of a youth choir.