Japanese photographer Kishin Shinoyama, known for portraits of Beatles musician John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono among other celebrities over his five-decade career, died Thursday, people close to him said. He was 83.

Shinoyama, whose real name was Michinobu Shinoyama, photographed iconic figures across diverse genres, including novelist Yukio Mishima (1925-70), singer Momoe Yamaguchi, actress Rie Miyazawa and Kabuki actor Bando Tamasaburo.

Shinoyama became a freelance photographer in 1968 after working for an advertising agency. His photo capturing a kiss between Lennon and Ono was used on the album cover of the couple's 1980 release Double Fantasy.

Also known for taking artistic nude photos, his collection of Miyazawa and another actress Kanako Higuchi, both released in 1991, became hugely popular.

A solo exhibition by the award-winning photographer held from 2012 across Japan attracted over 1 million visitors.