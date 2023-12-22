To The Japan Times and many others, 2023 may go down as one of gaming’s best years ever.

According to an Axios review of Metacritic scores, this year saw the release of 25 titles rated 90 or higher. That’s not just significantly higher than the recent average of about 15 highly rated releases per year — it’s also more than any year over the past two decades.

That puts 2023 in direct comparison to 2003, the most recent year with 25 highly rated games that gave birth to landmark titles such as couch multiplayer darling Mario Kart: Double Dash, handheld legends Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire, the original Call of Duty that helped launch a first-person shooter revolution, and (last but not least) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

The more things change, the more they stay the same — 20 years on from Wind Waker’s cell-shaded high seas, the Zelda franchise is still pushing the boundaries of commercial and critical success. Upon The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release in May, many were quick to point out the similarities to Breath of the Wild, its 2017 predecessor. While some saw this as a criticism, many, many more lauded Nintendo for following up one of the best open-world games ever made with a worthy sequel that introduced enough new mechanics to keep the experience fresh for players new and old alike.

Tears of the Kingdom’s success in 2023 was, of course, due to the right decisions made by Nintendo in all the years leading up to it. A particularly impactful one came in March 2022, when series producer Eiji Aonuma announced that Nintendo had decided to delay Tears of the Kingdom by a year from its originally planned release that spring. Reactions varied from steady faith in Nintendo’s development process to quiet panic about a game potentially in need of major fixes.

It would later come out that, by early 2022, Tears of the Kingdom was in a fully playable state and was essentially ready for release. However, Aonuma and his team wanted the extra year to polish what rough edges remained in the game — a prescient decision given how smoothly the open and malleable world of Tears of the Kingdom functions on a Nintendo Switch console that has grown another year older and more comparatively underpowered than its competing hardware.

Much may change for the Zelda franchise going forward. Will the next mainline game retread the same ground established by Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom or reinvent itself yet again? What impact will the recently announced live-action Zelda movie have on game development? When the Switch’s successor is announced, will better hardware open new avenues for the series?

For the time being, I can only rest easy with the knowledge that Nintendo rarely rushes into any decision with its tentpole franchises. So goes the game development axiom often misattributed to Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto: A delayed game is eventually good. A bad game is bad forever.

The good, the bad and the ugly

Elsewhere across the Japanese studio landscape, 2023 was full of hits: Street Fighter 6, remakes of classics like Metroid Prime and Resident Evil 4, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all came out this year to profit and popularity.

In an alternate timeline, Japan running the table of 2023’s best games may have been the story of the year — if it wasn’t for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Developed by Belgium-based Larian Studios, this Dungeons and Dragons-inspired role-playing game had been in development for at least six years, three of which were spent in “early access,” referring to a work-in-progress build of a game playable for a reduced price in return for feedback and ongoing tweaks. Reaction was positive, but the premise of Baldur’s Gate 3 (clerics, demons and bards wrestling for fame and glory underpinned by the tabletop game’s dice-rolling mechanics) signaled to many that Larian was fated to repeat its earlier releases: a highly polished game that was too niche for mass-market appeal.

Then came Baldur’s Gate 3’s August launch and a peak of over 875,000 concurrent players on the PC platform Steam (high enough to snag an all-time top 10 spot, a stunning achievement for a single-player, story-based RPG game that doesn’t even take into account gamers on consoles). Universal critical acclaim drove word-of-mouth interest, which pushed more livestreamers to showcase the game’s rich story and compelling voice acting performances to thousands of viewers who may otherwise not have cared to pick up the game. Finally, at Dec. 7’s The Game Awards held in Los Angeles, Baldur’s Gate 3 walked away with six awards, including game of the year.

In the year that was, that’s the “good” of a studio taking a slow yet steady approach to game development. Now, onto the “bad” of Cyberpunk 2077.

Under other circumstances, this 2020 release from Polish developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) would have no place in a discussion of games in 2023; moreover, the shockingly unplayable state of the much-anticipated sci-fi title upon its initial release prompted many (myself included) to mercifully forget the game existed for several years. This isn’t simply a matter of personal taste, either — after Cyberpunk 2077’s pitiful release, Sony temporarily removed the game from the PlayStation store and offered refunds to dissatisfied customers, and a group of investors filed a now-settled lawsuit alleging “false and/or misleading statements” made by CDPR regarding the game’s playability on certain consoles.

If Cyberpunk had been released 20 years ago, that might have been the end of the story. However, studios now routinely push digital patches through online marketplaces to address (usually) small bugs. For CDPR, the issue was far bigger than a simple bug fix, and it required serious attention not only to turn Cyberpunk into the game it was supposed to be but also to salvage CDPR’s reputation from the trash heap.

Fast forward to September 2023, when CDPR released Update 2.0, a massive overhaul of several key game mechanics, a ground-up rebuild of skill trees and innumerable smaller changes both visible and invisible to the average player’s experience. Has it erased the damage done by the game’s initial release? Not entirely, but it did lead to more than 274,000 players hopping back into the game’s Night City, the second-highest concurrent player count since its 2020 launch (itself an achievement for a three-year-old game).

Finally, amid a year of games so stellar that it may never be rivaled again, we reach the “ugly” of Starfield.

In pre-release marketing, industry giant Bethesda Game Studios routinely touted that the open-world, action-adventure space opera was “25 years in the making.” Director Todd Howard waxed poetic about the breadth and depth of experiences awaiting players on the hundreds of planets spread across the dozens of galaxies that make up the in-game world. As the game approached its September release date, it seemed the American studio behind the massively successful Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises (the latter of which is coming to TV in 2024) had put together another massive hit.

The reality of Starfield proved anything but. Planets are largely lifeless stretches of barren landscape interrupted by an encampment of pirates awaiting meaningless destruction. At their best, inhabited cities feel as if they’re unrealized versions of a greater plan; at worst, they’re a few shops surrounding a spaceport. The impact of player choice, while extant, feels significantly dated — despite all the directions you can travel in the vastness of space, one way or another, you’ll get the story Bethesda wants you to.

All this dragged Starfield’s initially positive reception upon release down to its current “Mixed” reputation on Steam (in the world of game reviews, this is as good as two thumbs down).

Like Cyberpunk 2077 before it, Starfield is far from the first highly anticipated title to underwhelm players, but where Bethesda may have truly misstepped is in how it has reacted to that criticism. From Howard responding to PC players complaining about poor optimization by telling them to spend more money to upgrade their systems — to Bethesda’s customer support individually rebutting poor reviews as if the AAA studio is a mom-and-pop restaurant on Yelp — so much of Bethesda’s post-release behavior has been baffling to witness.

In a year blessed with so many superior games, and in a gaming landscape that provides studios with so many ways to release good games as well as rehabilitate poor ones, Starfield is your reminder that there’s always a chance to muck everything up.